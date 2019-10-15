WCVC Enters $140 Billion Market Adding Beyond Meat Plant Based Burger to Illegal Burger Menu

"Although today we believe that there are inherent barriers to successfully replicating certain animal-based consumer favorites (e.g., T-bone steaks), what has been achieved so far in terms of "meatless" ground beef, sausage and hamburger products has yielded positive initial consumer reaction, which should bode well for the alternative meat sector to grab its fair share of the global meat market."

Goldman Small Cap Research Report Recommending WCVC $0.17 TGT PPS Excerpts:

"WCVC is a contemporary restaurant chain that is marrying its core business with high-profile, and high-valuation, CBD-infused products. The Company seeks to gain market share in the $780 billion restaurant and $23 billion hemp-based CBD market, respectively."

"WCVC's fast casual restaurants emphasize some of the industry's biggest trends. These include including offering sustainable, healthy foods for health-conscious customers."

"Its restaurants include 5 Illegal Burger locations, a new Illegal Pizza location opened in 2019, and one Mexican restaurant. The Company has generated $1.8M in sales through 1H19 and could approach the $4M mark, by year-end, and approach $10M company-wide, next year."

To view the full report visit www.goldmanresearch.com/WCVC

To try a Beyond Meat Burger at Illegal Burger now or to enjoy any of Illegal Burgers other delicious menu items, find an Illegal Burger near you by visiting:

https://www.illegalburger.com/

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo, West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (WCVC) is America's first CBD restaurant stock under Illegal Brands and operates a number of contemporary restaurant concepts including the flagship Illegal Burger a quick-casual burger + bar concept. Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond West Coast Ventures Group Corp control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. West Coast Ventures Group Corp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Jim Nixon

CEO West Coast Ventures Group, Corp.

+1(303)423-1300

info@illegalburger.com

https://www.westcoastventuresgroupcorp.com/

https://www.illegalburger.com/

https://www.illegalpizza.restaurant/

https://www.illegalbrands.com/

SOURCE West Coast Venture Group, Corp.