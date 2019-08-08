WCVC Highlights the Lab Results for Illegal Brands CBD

DENVER, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Venture Group, Corp. ( WCVC ) ("WCVC") would like to take this opportunity to discuss the lab results from Illegal Brands CBD. A recent article demonstrated the problems with diluted CBD oils and the threat they pose to consumer confidence and potentially even health, where CBD is being utilized for medicinal purposes.

Seven out of ten tested samples of CBD oil were diluted

In the tests conducted by the GC/MS (Gas Chromatography with Mass Spectrometry) laboratory of the Faculty of Biochemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences of the National University of Rosario (UNR) it became clear that 7/10 samples of CBD oil were heavily diluted.

Many of the samples came from the black or grey markets and were completely untested by any government body. This small test from a single country has helped to shine a light on one of the biggest challenges facing the CBD industry, how to deal with bad actors.

Transparency is key

We believe in companies taking a proactive approach to the problem. WCVC has always had a strong commitment to transparency. That is why we have made sure that all of our customers know where their food is coming from and what it contains. We have taken the same approach to CBD and that is why all of our lab results are publicly available online.

The results include a detailed analysis that all of our existing flavors are up to official standards. It also confirms that our samples contain 99.33% CBD content and not THC. In addition to this WCVC's CBD source, Mile High Labs, has submitted written information to the Denver Department of Environmental Health describing their manufacturing facility and processes.

By continuing to be up front about our CBD and its contents we believe that we can help build consumer trust in a brand that has already proven to be a big hit at our Illegal Burger and Illegal Pizza restaurant locations.

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo, West Coast Ventures Group Corp. ( WCVC ) is America's first CBD restaurant stock under Illegal Brands and operates a number of contemporary restaurant concepts including the flagship Illegal Burger a quick-casual burger + bar concept. Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond West Coast Ventures Group Corp control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. West Coast Ventures Group Corp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

