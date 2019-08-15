WCVC Illegal Brands CBD Restaurants Continue to Grow

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Venture Group, Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC) ("WCVC") is pleased to share an update on the status of its Illegal Burger and Illegal Pizza restaurant locations.

We saw an incredibly strong 2018. Over the course of the year we generated $3,054.623 in revenue and saw consistent year-over-year growth. All the signs point to the fact that we will have another record breaking year in 2019.

In Quarter 1, we saw year on year revenue growth of 21.55% in what is traditionally a very slow quarter. We expect that our quarter 2 results will be even more impressive and look forward to sharing them with you shortly.

Two of WCVC's flagship Illegal Burger locations have seen great success. The IB CitiSet is on pace to exceed $700,000 in sales in its first full year of operations. This has vastly exceeded all expectations and it demonstrates the power of the Illegal Burger brand. The IB Writer Square, located in Downtown Denver, is also on pace to exceed $1 million in sales this year.

We have also expanded our portfolio with the new Illegal Pizza locations in Lauderdale, Florida. Consumers have already given the location rave reviews and we expect the location to generate around $750,000 in revenue during its first year of operation.

Furthermore we have begun to sell our iconic Illegal Brands CBD Sachets, and Illegal Brands CBD water on our site. These items have proven wildly popular in all of our brick and mortar locations and we are proud to give consumers more options to buy what we believe represents the best CBD products in America today.

"We have already seen great results over the course of this year" said Jim Nixon, founder and CEO, "We expect to continue to see record results and are thrilled with the positive consumer response to our CBD products"

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo, West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (WCVC) is America's first CBD restaurant stock under Illegal Brands and operates a number of contemporary restaurant concepts including the flagship Illegal Burger a quick-casual burger + bar concept. Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond West Coast Ventures Group Corp control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. West Coast Ventures Group Corp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Jim Nixon

CEO West Coast Ventures Group, Corp.

+1(303)423-1300

info@illegalburger.com

https://www.westcoastventuresgroupcorp.com/

https://www.illegalburger.com/

SOURCE West Coast Venture Group, Corp.