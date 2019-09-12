WCVC Negotiates Delivery Service Fee Structure Worth $10,000 a Month per Location

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Venture Group, Corp. ( WCVC ) ("WCVC") is pleased to announce that it has negotiated a highly beneficial fee structure with a number of delivery service providers that will add revenues of between $5,000 and $10,000 per month, per location.

At the end of April 2019, the WCVC management team took the bold decision to stop using any home delivery service. This step was taken as the service was judged a poor return on investment due to prohibitive fees and the team was convinced that they could negotiate a better deal with suppliers like Uber Eats.

This step proved to be true and in June every delivery service the company worked with previously came back to the negotiating table. As a result WCVC was able to secure an advantageous fee structure that has greatly benefited the company as a whole.

To build on these savings the company has created a stand alone online ordering menu tailored to these services. Prices for these menu items are slightly higher than walk-in prices in order to offset these fees.

"By taking this kind of robust approach to negotiating with suppliers we have been able to return significant value to both the company and the consumer," explained founder and CEO Jim Nixon. "These changes are part of our overall process of cost saving and optimization and will continue to be an important aspect of the business."

West Coast Ventures Corp has seen significant growth over the last few quarters and these kinds of measures will help the company to remain competitive and bring significant value to shareholders.

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo, West Coast Ventures Group Corp. ( WCVC ) is America's first CBD restaurant stock under Illegal Brands and operates a number of contemporary restaurant concepts including the flagship Illegal Burger a quick-casual burger + bar concept. Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients.

