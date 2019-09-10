WCVC Plans to Significantly Expand CBD Operations

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Venture Group, Corp. ( WCVC ) ("WCVC") is pleased to give some insight into how the company plans to grow over the next few quarters.

WCVC's Q2 results demonstrated a marked year on year improvement of over 26.54%. This is no small feat for a company that, until recently, exclusively operated in the notoriously difficult restaurant space, continuing an overall positive trend.

WCVC restaurant sales have obviously been a large driver of this growth. The recently opened Illegal Pizza restaurant in Florida is already incredibly popular with diners and is set to make $700,000 in its first year. The flagship Illegal Burger in Writer Square is set generate $1 million in revenue by the end of this year and other locations are following a similar trend.

Despite this CBD is expected to become an increasingly important part of the company's future. This is WCVC began direct-to-consumer sales of Illegal Brands CBD water and sachets. Information about these products, as well as the accompanying lab results, can be found on the Illegal Brands website .

The company has also begun to deliver CBD via a number of Colorado delivery services, providing a new way for consumers to get a taste of the product. The company is exploring plans to expand its product line significantly as well as increase its capacity to deliver to new locations.

By offering Illegal Brands products directly through the website, the company is confident that it will be able to add a significant ancillary source of revenue to our already robust balance sheet. There will, of course, be a number of logistical challenges associated with this, but the company's team has the experience to handle them.

The company will remain true to its origins as a restaurant business, however it is important to secure multiple sources of revenue in order to protect the company's future viability growth, and increase value to its shareholders.

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo, West Coast Ventures Group Corp. ( WCVC ) is America's first CBD restaurant stock under Illegal Brands and operates a number of contemporary restaurant concepts including the flagship Illegal Burger a quick-casual burger + bar concept. Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients.

