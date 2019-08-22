WCVC Sells Illegal Brands CBD Directly to Consumers via Illegal Brands Website

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Venture Group, Corp. ( WCVC ) ("WCVC") is pleased to announce that sales of Illegal Brands CBD products began online on August 15, 2019 via their Illegalbrands.com website.

The company has already seen great success with their brick and mortar locations. The new Illegal Pizza restaurant recently opened in Lauderdale, Florida has already become a local favorite and is expected to make $750,000 in revenue over the course of this year. WCVC's iconic Illegal Burger restaurants have also seen great success over the course of this year.

"Sales in our brick and mortar locations were really successful and customers were constantly asking us for new ways to buy Illegal Brands CBD," said Founder and CEO Jim Nixon "We saw this is a great opportunity to bring our product to more people so built a site that allows our customers to get Illegal Brands CBD delivered straight to their door."

The company sells two flavors of Illegal Brands CBD water, Passion Fruit and Bergamot directly through the store, as well as their CBD isolate powder . The water contains zero calories, additives, or sugar, making it the perfect vehicle for health savvy consumers to make CBD part of their daily routine.

In addition, the company has opted to include their lab results on the site, in order to help build consumer confidence in the product. "We expect direct sales to become an increasingly important ancillary revenue to our business," continued Jim Nixon "This will help us to mature our restaurant ecosystem and continue building out America's first CBD restaurant stock."

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo, West Coast Ventures Group Corp. ( WCVC ) is America's first CBD restaurant stock under Illegal Brands and operates a number of contemporary restaurant concepts including the flagship Illegal Burger a quick-casual burger + bar concept. Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients.

