WCVC Takes Stock of Illegal Brands Success and Looks to the Future

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Venture Group, Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC ) ("WCVC") is pleased to announce that their Illegal Brands CBD offerings continue to grow in popularity and diversity. America's first CBD restaurant stock is taking the opportunity to put the last few months in context and hint at future plans.

The perfect moment

WCVC entered into the CBD sector at a unique moment in time. Edibles infused with CBD are becoming increasingly popular and the Farm Bill created incredible opportunities in the United States and beyond. Furthermore, people are more health conscious than ever and we believe that Illegal Brands speaks to consumers who want to combine good quality, locally sourced food with the potential health benefits of CBD.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe1ulb08VHs&feature=youtu.be

The company has also foreseen the rise in interest in flexitarian diets and already offers high quality meat-free alternatives at all its restaurants, with solid plans to expand vegetarian and vegan options at all their locations, tapping into one of the biggest diet shifts in America today.

Illegal Burger Restaurants see success

Two of WCVC's flagship Illegal Burger franchises have already seen incredible success. The IB CitiSet is on pace to exceed $700,000 in sales in its first full year of operations. This has vastly exceeded all expectations and it demonstrates the allure of the Illegal Burger brand.

The IB Writer Square, located in Downtown Denver, is also on pace to exceed $1 million in sales this year.

The company has turned Illegal Burger into a full fledged franchise offering creating new opportunities both for the Company as well as future franchisees and the dining public.

Building on a strong 2018 performance

During the course of 2018 WCVC generated $3,054,623 in revenue and has seen consistent year-over-year growth. This trend has continued into 2019 and in quarter 1 there was 21.55% growth in one of the restaurant sectors slowest quarters.

Illegal Pizza hits Florida

The company has expanded the Ilegal Brands portfolio with the popular Illegal Pizza restaurant opened in Florida . Illegal Pizza takes what made Illegal Burger so popular and refines the concept with build your own pizzas and extensive options for a variety of dietary requirements. The location also sell Illegal Brands CBD water and sachets to customers.

The location is expected to bring in around $700,000 within the first year and will be the first of many Illegal Pizza locations across the country.

Looking to the future

WCVC is planning to build on the success of the Illegal Brands CBD offerings by expanding their menu to include more options and by expanding their existing locations across the country, via wholly owned or franchised restaurants.

The company will make a number of material announcements over the coming weeks and will shortly be releasing a letter to shareholders from CEO Jim Nixon laying out the roadmap for future development.

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo, West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC ) is America's first CBD restaurant stock under Illegal Brands and operates a number of contemporary restaurant concepts including the flagship Illegal Burger a quick-casual burger + bar concept. Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond West Coast Ventures Group Corp control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. West Coast Ventures Group Corp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Jim Nixon

CEO West Coast Ventures Group, Corp.

+1(303)423-1300

info@illegalburger.com

https://www.westcoastventuresgroupcorp.com/

https://www.illegalburger.com/

