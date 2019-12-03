WD-40 Company Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC), a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world, announced today that it will hold its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders at its San Diego office, located at 9715 Businesspark Avenue in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. PST.

At the meeting management will provide a general update on the business. Forward-looking and material information may be discussed during this live event.

The meeting is being webcast and can be accessed at WD-40 Company's website at http://investor.wd40company.com. The webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call.

About WD-40 Company

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets its maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®.

Headquartered in San Diego, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $423.4 million in fiscal year 2019 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the ticker symbol "WDFC." For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com.

