WD Lab Grown Diamonds Acquires J2 Materials, a Pioneering Materials Science Company

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M7D Corporation d/b/a WD Lab Grown Diamonds ("WD" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. producer of laboratory grown diamonds, announced today that it has completed the strategic acquisition of J2 Materials ("J2"), a pioneering crystal growth technology company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

"Our acquisition of J2 is an important milestone for WD Lab Grown Diamonds, and an accelerant in realizing our vision," said Sue Rechner, CEO of WD. "The combination of our patented technology and scale, with J2's unique process mastery and expertise, will markedly expand our capability to produce high-quality, grown in the U.S.A, Certified Sustainable diamonds. We share a deep commitment to sustainability, a drive for innovation, and a desire to lead with integrity, and look forward to what we will accomplish together."

J2, led by co-founders and materials scientists Jonathan Levine-Miles and John Ciraldo, specializes in single-crystal Chemical Vapor Deposition diamond growth. In addition to serving the colorless lab grown diamond gemstone market, their high-performance diamond substrates are used in optics for advanced synchrotron sources, quantum computer logic, and semiconductor applications. J2 carries an extensive intellectual property portfolio and established credibility in the global academic and research communities.

"We have long looked to WD as true leaders in Chemical Vapor Deposition diamond growth," said Jonathan Levine-Miles, CEO of J2 Materials. "The team is excited to lend our own technical expertise to WD's proficiency and scale in manufacturing, global sales, and marketing. Our integration will propel product quality and efficiency forward, while expanding the Company's leadership position in the lab grown diamond market. We couldn't be more excited to join the team."

Through its expanded footprint and capabilities, WD will better serve growing consumer demand as lab grown diamonds evolve into an increasingly important category in the conscious consumer's mind. In keeping with their dedication to transparency, the Company has committed to achieving third-party Sustainability Certification through SCS Global Services, Inc. and will be undergoing a purpose-led brand transformation under a new name, Latitude, a prelude to which is visible now at latitudediamonds.com.

About WD Lab Grown Diamonds

Based in the Washington D.C. area and founded in 2008, WD Lab Grown Diamonds is a market leader in Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) diamonds, with its diamonds certified by the International Gemological Institute (IGI) and Gem Certification & Assurance Lab (GCAL), among other labs. The Company also offers new technologies and applications for diamonds in industrial settings. WD Lab Grown Diamonds is the exclusive licensee of a portfolio of patents covering single crystal CVD diamond growth technology developed by The Carnegie Institution of Washington. WD is jointly owned by Huron Capital, WD Management, members of its board of directors and The Carnegie Institution of Washington. For more information, visit wdlabgrowndiamonds.com.

About J2 Materials

J2 Materials is an advanced materials company specializing in the growth of high-quality diamonds. Leveraging over 30 years in crystal growth and manufacturing, J2 Materials focuses on the production of high purity lab-grown diamond to meet the growing demand for ethical gemstones and diamond substrates for the semiconductor industry. For more information, visit https://www.j2materials.com.

