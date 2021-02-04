WD Lab Grown Diamonds First to Achieve SCS Sustainable Diamond Certification, Sets New Industry Standard

WD commits to Climate Neutrality and achieves the industry's most stringent standard for Sustainability and Transparency Tweet this

The Certification Standard for Sustainable Diamonds establishes the world's most stringent benchmark of sustainable accountability, transparency and provenance assurance for the gemstone diamond industry, and is the first unified framework for assessing natural and laboratory grown diamonds. The standard's Chain of Custody provisions are backed by third-party certification that utilizes A.I. enhanced laser ablation testing, which guarantees each diamond's origin with 99% accuracy. SCS Standards, the non-profit standards development arm of SCS Global Services, facilitated the creation of the standard, now in public review, through an international, multi-stakeholder consensus process involving diamond producers, retailers, academics and NGOs.

"While diamonds have long been associated with luxury, the industry needed a resource to address concerns about the mistreatment of workers, damage to the environment, and promulgation of greenwashing. We felt the time was right to develop a holistic sustainability standard for the diamond sector to help companies doing the right thing to set themselves apart," said Stanley Rhodes, PhD, Founder and President of SCS. "WD's participation has been invaluable, and we congratulate them on being the first to achieve Sustainability Certification – a testament to their position as an industry trailblazer."

To achieve certification, WD completed an extensive audit over the past year, undergoing a comprehensive, third-party Lifecycle Assessment (LCA). The Company was measured against 15 core environmental impact categories, and committed to reaching Net Zero Environmental and Human Health Impacts. WD achieved certification based on their demonstrated adherence to the standard's strict Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) requirements.

News of sustainability certification comes on the heels of WD's acquisition of pioneering materials science company J2, based out of Chicago, Illinois. As the Company further solidifies its market leadership position and ongoing commitment to innovation, transparency and sustainability, WD will continue its purpose-led transformation under the Latitude brand, coming soon at latitudediamonds.com.

About WD Lab Grown Diamonds

Based in the Washington D.C. area and founded in 2008, WD Lab Grown Diamonds is a market leader in Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) diamonds, with its diamonds certified by the International Gemological Institute (IGI) and Gem Certification & Assurance Lab (GCAL), among other labs. The Company also offers new technologies and applications for diamonds in industrial settings. WD Lab Grown Diamonds is the exclusive licensee of a portfolio of patents covering single crystal CVD diamond growth technology developed by The Carnegie Institution of Washington. WD is jointly owned by Huron Capital, WD Management, members of its board of directors and The Carnegie Institution of Washington. For more information, visit wdlabgrowndiamonds.com.

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is a non-profit committed to the development of standards that advance the sustainable development goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent and collaborative approach. For more information, visit www.SCSstandardsdevelopment.org. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification System, Inc., a chartered benefit corporation, which provides internationally recognized third-party certification as SCS Global Services, a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability certiﬁcation headquartered in Emeryville, California, with representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Africa. Additional information is available at www.scsglobalservices.com.

Contact

Brittany Lewis

Chief Marketing Officer

WD Lab Grown Diamonds

[email protected]

SOURCE WD Lab Grown Diamonds

