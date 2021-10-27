WDA Among Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William Duff Architects (WDA), an architecture and interior design firm regarded as a leading industry voice and recognized for its residential, retail and commercial projects, placed 68th on San Francisco Business Times' 2021 all-industry ranking of fastest growing private companies in the Bay Area. WDA was the top placing of only four architecture and design firms for 2020, and was the only architecture and design firm on the publication's Best Places to Work 2020 list.

San Francisco-based William Duff Architects (WDA) promotes culture-focused initiatives, such as Arch Camp (a crash course in architecture for high school students, produced and designed by WDA's DEI+I (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion + Impact) group; and out of office trips, such this summer 2021 outing to SF Botanical Garden, shown here. (Photo: William Duff Architects) Founded in 1998, and located in San Francisco, William Duff Architects (WDA) works in the residential, retail and commercial market sectors. Butterfly House, seen here glowing at dusk, is one of WDA's signature projects. This custom residential commission melds East-West cultural influences, while optimizing indoor-outdoor living around a central courtyard. (Photo: Matthew Millman)

"We are a values-first firm, focused on people; any recognition we receive is the result of our collective effort," says William S. Duff, Jr, AIA, who founded the firm in 1998. He continues, "Years prior, I kept a notebook of ideas reflecting my vision for a practice where people can grow professionally, and personally, through mentorship, communication and transparency."

Phoebe Lam and Sarah Mergy, among others, have helped Duff realize his vision. During her nearly 15 years at WDA, Lam transitioned from project manager and employee to Director of Operations, and now an owner. She helps WDA manage its growth, even as the firm nearly doubled to 30+ staff. She states, "People are the most important part of our work. When recruiting, we look for the best people who align with our values, and how we engage in our work."

WDA's portfolio includes more than 700 projects, including its new office. Other highlights include the British Airways Lounge at San Francisco International Airport, a boutique for French luxury fashion retailer Isabel Marant, and the office for global leader Madison Square Garden Entertainment, along with residences, such as the award-winning, Big Ranch Road. Restaurant work include the highly anticipated Hilda and Jesse, and the two-Michelin starred Californios.

"WDA's diverse client roster includes discerning private clients, leading commercial brands and public agencies," notes Director of Business Development and Marketing, Sarah Mergy. An architecture and design industry veteran, she was tapped by Duff to work on business strategy.

Mergy echos Duff's statement, "We share accolades with clients, project teams, consultants and collaborators. We are proud that WDA continues to contribute to the region's vibrancy."

William Duff Architects (WDA) delivers thoughtful, innovative architecture throughout the

Bay Area and beyond. The talented people who live and work in our city, and the region's embrace of sustainability inspires us. Our culture fosters curiosity, collaboration, and innovation, driving success across our residential, retail, and commercial practices.

