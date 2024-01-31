WDA Expands Ownership Group with Second Female Leader

Sarah Mergy Joins Ownership Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- William Duff Architects (WDA) has expanded its ownership to include Sarah Mergy, Director of Business Development and Marketing. Sarah joined the firm five short years ago but has quickly made an impact. She joins Phoebe Lam, Director of Operations, as the second female owner.

William Duff Architects Management Group. Image ©Laura Reoch Air France Lounge at SFO. Image ©HANA

Sarah's professional career in the A/E/C industry spans over 20 years' experience in operations, marketing, design and business development. At WDA, she is also a member of the firm's Management team working to drive growth-oriented marketing and business strategy. Sarah strengthens our community by holding multiple volunteer roles. For the last 5 years she has donated her time to her local neighborhood non-profit, the Miraloma Park Improvement Club. Sarah serves as a Board Member for the San Francisco Chapter of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) and is a member of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce's Leadership SF class of 2024.

When asked about her decision to become an owner, Sarah stated "I believe in this company and wanted to take my commitment to the next level by becoming an owner. I'm looking forward to working closely with our team to help guide our firm in achieving our future visions."

Since joining WDA in 2019, Sarah has worked with each practice leader to secure several new key clients, such as SFPUC, UCSF, SJSU, The Saklan School, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Super Duper, among others. She has also helped WDA launch a new Community Practice and expanded the firm's list of public agency clients beyond the San Francisco Bay Area. During the pandemic, Sarah helped WDA pivot by creating SPRINT, a quick-turnaround program intended to help propel clients beyond the pandemic's economic climate.

In addition to her business development achievements, Sarah recently oversaw the firm's complete re-brand, including a new logo and website. Designed to align with WDA's 25th anniversary, Sarah worked closely with her marketing team to pair the re-brand with a year-long anniversary campaign.

"Sarah has and will continue to raise our game in terms of how we present ourselves and curate the client experience, which is integral to finding more opportunities. This will help increase our ability to have a positive impact on the world through design," states William Duff, WDA Owner and Founder. "We're excited to build on Sarah's energy, accomplishments and connections, especially as we look to expand into new markets and geographies."

"Sarah has a deep understanding of the architectural practice through her robust experience in AEC business development, marketing and operations management. She is uniquely skilled at evaluating our firm from an external point of view and thinking critically and strategically about our work and our future. We are incredibly fortunate to have her on our team," added Phoebe Lam, WDA Director of Operations and Owner. "Sarah's enthusiasm is infectious. I hope her leadership, passion and accomplishments continue to inspire other women to lead and bring their talent, skillset and perspectives to the forefront of any organization."

ABOUT

William Duff Architects (WDA) Founded in 1998 and located in San Francisco, WDA finds inspiration in the people, landscapes, and values of Northern California which inform every aspect of our work. The firm's commitment to a culture that fosters curiosity, collaboration, and innovation drives its success in projects across its Residential, Hospitality, Community and Commercial practices. WDA is proud to be among the region's "Best Places to Work," as recognized by the San Francisco Business Times.

