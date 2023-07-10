WDA Launches Community Practice Focused on Public and Nonprofit Sector Clients

The newly created practice area will be led by architect David K. Plotkin, AIA

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- William Duff Architects (WDA) expands its market reach with the launch of its community practice, complementing its Residential, Commercial and Hospitality practices. WDA—whose clients range from international companies such as Air France, British Airways and Madison Square Garden Company, to pioneering businesses such as Amy's Kitchen, Brilliant Earth and Local Kitchens—was recently awarded a major project by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC).

WDA (William Duff Architects) transformed a vacant city property in the downtown area into the Economic Advancement Center (EAC), a job training and employment resource center serving the community through a partnership between the City of South San Francisco, Job Train, Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center and the County of San Mateo. Photo: Patrik Argast WDA (William Duff Architects) designed the new San Francisco home for Ireland House, which contains the Consulate General of Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and Tourism Ireland. Driven by the concept of a "SharedHearth," the design for Ireland House San Francisco serves as the standard for future Ireland House locations. Photo: David Wakely

"Launching the Community practice enables WDA to better support public and nonprofit sector clients," states Community practice leader David K. Plotkin. Plotkin is part of the WDA leadership group, which includes practice leaders Jim Westover (Residential) and Jonathan Tsurui (Hospitality); Phoebe Lam (Director of Operations); Sarah Mergy (Director of Marketing & Business Development); and founder and managing principal, William S. Duff, Jr.

Plotkin notes WDA's long involvement with community-focused and pro bono projects, such as Lincoln Park Steps. Since then, WDA completed a LEED Gold-certified vehicle maintenance facility for the City and County of San Francisco, Ireland House for the Consulate General of Ireland and the Economic Advancement Center (EAC), jointly for the County of San Mateo and the City of South San Francisco, all led by Plotkin.

"When we saw some of the designs of what the space would look like, we felt it really tapped into the vision that we had for the space too," said Ernesto Lucero, EAC Project Manager and Economic Development Manager for the City of South San Francisco. "It's been a pleasure working with WDA."

Plotkin states, "My passion to provide our community with a better experience aligns with WDA's commitment to making the world a better place through architecture and design for all."

ABOUT DAVID K. PLOTKIN, AIA, LEED AP, NCARB

David is Community practice leader at WDA. A member of the City of Richmond Design Review Board, David previously served as a Board Member for the U.S. Green Building Council (Southern Arizona Branch). His passion for sustainable design, rooted in a sense of personal responsibility, drives his preference for building conservation by blending old and new.

ABOUT WDA ( wdarch.com ; @wdarch_inc)

WDA (William Duff Architects) delivers thoughtful, innovative architecture throughout the Bay Area and beyond. Founded in 1998 and located San Francisco, WDA finds inspiration in the talented people who live and work in our city and the region's embrace of sustainability.

