WDA Launches Community Practice Focused on Public and Nonprofit Sector Clients
10 Jul, 2023, 08:32 ET
The newly created practice area will be led by architect David K. Plotkin, AIA
SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- William Duff Architects (WDA) expands its market reach with the launch of its community practice, complementing its Residential, Commercial and Hospitality practices. WDA—whose clients range from international companies such as Air France, British Airways and Madison Square Garden Company, to pioneering businesses such as Amy's Kitchen, Brilliant Earth and Local Kitchens—was recently awarded a major project by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC).
"Launching the Community practice enables WDA to better support public and nonprofit sector clients," states Community practice leader David K. Plotkin. Plotkin is part of the WDA leadership group, which includes practice leaders Jim Westover (Residential) and Jonathan Tsurui (Hospitality); Phoebe Lam (Director of Operations); Sarah Mergy (Director of Marketing & Business Development); and founder and managing principal, William S. Duff, Jr.
Plotkin notes WDA's long involvement with community-focused and pro bono projects, such as Lincoln Park Steps. Since then, WDA completed a LEED Gold-certified vehicle maintenance facility for the City and County of San Francisco, Ireland House for the Consulate General of Ireland and the Economic Advancement Center (EAC), jointly for the County of San Mateo and the City of South San Francisco, all led by Plotkin.
"When we saw some of the designs of what the space would look like, we felt it really tapped into the vision that we had for the space too," said Ernesto Lucero, EAC Project Manager and Economic Development Manager for the City of South San Francisco. "It's been a pleasure working with WDA."
Plotkin states, "My passion to provide our community with a better experience aligns with WDA's commitment to making the world a better place through architecture and design for all."
ABOUT DAVID K. PLOTKIN, AIA, LEED AP, NCARB
David is Community practice leader at WDA. A member of the City of Richmond Design Review Board, David previously served as a Board Member for the U.S. Green Building Council (Southern Arizona Branch). His passion for sustainable design, rooted in a sense of personal responsibility, drives his preference for building conservation by blending old and new.
ABOUT WDA (wdarch.com; @wdarch_inc)
WDA (William Duff Architects) delivers thoughtful, innovative architecture throughout the Bay Area and beyond. Founded in 1998 and located San Francisco, WDA finds inspiration in the talented people who live and work in our city and the region's embrace of sustainability.
