WDIV-Local 4 Wins Two Prestigious 2023 Regional Murrow Awards

News provided by

WDIV-TV

18 May, 2023, 13:24 ET

DETROIT, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WDIV-Local 4 is proud to be the recipient of two coveted 2023 Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards for Breaking News and Excellence in Writing. Regional winners were announced Tuesday by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

"The Murrow Award is a remarkable honor and one of the highest in broadcast journalism," said Vice-President and General Manager Bob Ellis. "To see our commitment to serving Southeast Michigan rewarded with this honor is a testament to the hard work our news department does each and every day."

"This is truly a team award and reinforces our commitment to being the best storytellers possible," said Local 4 News Director Kim Voet.

The story content for each award can be viewed here with clickable links:
Breaking News
For coverage of the Detroit firefighters trapped while battling a house fire on Detroit's East Side. Local 4 anchors and reporters were on the air throughout the afternoon and into the evening newscasts and there was aerial coverage, as well as cameras on the ground at the scene as the rescue unfolded.

Excellence in Writing
Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian won for his story on June Walker, the woman who nearly lost her home because of a fake landlord – but the generosity of one man helped her reclaim the house she worked so hard to own. This is the second time the station has won this award.

Both entries will now go head-to-head with the other regional winners for the National Murrow Award.

This honor comes at the heels of WDIV-Local 4 winning the MAB Station of the Year award for the ninth year in a row.

The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow's pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name.

About WDIV-Local 4
Local 4 News is currently the No. 1 newscast at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. in Nielsen ratings for the Detroit television market and proud to be named Station of the Year by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for the ninth year in a row. WDIV is the No. 1 NBC affiliate in the top 20 LPM markets. In addition, Local 4's ClickOnDetroit.com is a top breaking news and weather website and the No. 1 news website in Metro Detroit. And Local 4+ - WDIV's free streaming app - available on Fire TV, Roku, Google TV and Apple TV, brings viewers live, original and on-demand programming.

SOURCE WDIV-TV

Also from this source

Will Jones returns to Local 4 News

WDIV Local 4 launches "Help Desk" to connect audiences to community information

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.