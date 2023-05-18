WDIV-Local 4 Wins Two Prestigious 2023 Regional Murrow Awards

DETROIT, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WDIV-Local 4 is proud to be the recipient of two coveted 2023 Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards for Breaking News and Excellence in Writing. Regional winners were announced Tuesday by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

"The Murrow Award is a remarkable honor and one of the highest in broadcast journalism," said Vice-President and General Manager Bob Ellis. "To see our commitment to serving Southeast Michigan rewarded with this honor is a testament to the hard work our news department does each and every day."

"This is truly a team award and reinforces our commitment to being the best storytellers possible," said Local 4 News Director Kim Voet.

The story content for each award can be viewed here with clickable links:

Breaking News

For coverage of the Detroit firefighters trapped while battling a house fire on Detroit's East Side. Local 4 anchors and reporters were on the air throughout the afternoon and into the evening newscasts and there was aerial coverage, as well as cameras on the ground at the scene as the rescue unfolded.

Excellence in Writing

Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian won for his story on June Walker, the woman who nearly lost her home because of a fake landlord – but the generosity of one man helped her reclaim the house she worked so hard to own. This is the second time the station has won this award.

Both entries will now go head-to-head with the other regional winners for the National Murrow Award.

This honor comes at the heels of WDIV-Local 4 winning the MAB Station of the Year award for the ninth year in a row.

The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow's pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name.

