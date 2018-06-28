WDR Big Band: Contracts With Bob Mintzer and Vince Mendoza Extended to 2021

Mintzer and Mendoza, both Grammy award-winners on several occasions, have held the dual artistic leadership of the WDR Big Band since the 2016/2017 season.

Bob Mintzer: "I'm honored that the band wants me to continue as their chief conductor. And I look forward to being able to continuing to guide the future of this great band in the future."

Christoph Stahl, Head of the Orchestra and Choir Department: "Even one of the world's outstanding big bands requires the best possible leadership. We look forward to continuing and deepening our inspirational collaboration with Bob Mintzer and Vince Mendoza."

Bob Mintzer (born 1953) has been presenting big band jazz with his personal style for more than 30 years. His compositions are part of the standard repertoire of modern big-band literature. The Grammy Award winner has been involved as a saxophonist and bandleader in countless CD recordings. Mintzer has also set standards as a member of the jazz fusion group "Yellowjackets".

Vinze Mendoza (born 1961) has worked as a bandleader and arranger with many of the greats of jazz and pop music such as Herbie Hancock, Al Jarreau, Bjork or Robbie Williams. He has received numerous international awards for his work with the WDR Big Band, for example, with the Grammy for the CD production "Some Skunk Funk" in 2007.

