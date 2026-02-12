"We All Have a Little in Common:" BBBS Miami Launches New Mentoring Campaign at Miami HEAT Halftime

New campaign celebrates mentorship as a movement rooted in human connection

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami (BBBS Miami) officially debuted its newest community-wide campaign, "We All Have a Little in Common," with a public premiere during halftime of the Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic game at the Kaseya Center.

Gale Nelson, President & CEO, BBBS Miami Rebekah Lanae Lengel, Chief Operating Officer, BBBS Miami

As thousands of fans looked on, a campaign video illuminated the arena, celebrating mentorship as a movement rooted in human connection. Executives and staff of BBBS Miami, along with corporate and community partners, Bigs, and Littles, gathered at halfcourt to mark the launch—symbolizing a shared commitment to the young people of Miami-Dade County and the responsibility of helping them succeed.

Gale Nelson, President and CEO of BBBS Miami, emphasized the campaign's core message of connection and responsibility. "Every Big, every partner, every supporter proves that when we invest in a child, we invest in what connects us all," said Nelson. "Making a Big impact doesn't require a big title or lots of money; it simply requires the courage to commit and show up for the children in our community. At the end of the day, we all have a Little in common."

At the heart of the campaign is a simple but powerful truth: mentorship does not require perfection—only presence. BBBS Miami's volunteer mentors, known as Bigs, come from every walk of life, including artists and entrepreneurs, teachers and first responders, students and executives. While their backgrounds may differ, they share one common bond: a commitment to be there for a child, guiding them toward a brighter future.

The campaign positions mentoring not as a single act of service, but as a growing movement of community changemakers. Bigs, corporate partners, sponsors, donors, and volunteers all play a role in ensuring that Littles feel seen, supported and empowered to reach their full potential. Through mentorship and meaningful relationships, BBBS Miami helps young people build confidence, strengthen decision-making skills, and envision new possibilities for their futures.

During the halftime recognition, BBBS Miami was joined by several "Game Changing" partners, including Amazon, Barry University, CNW Courier Network, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., St. Thomas University, TD Bank, T-ROC, and local first responders. Each organization represents a pathway through which the community supports mentorship, from funding and volunteer recruitment to advocacy and awareness.

Beyond highlighting the diversity of its supporters, "We All Have a Little in Common" carries a broader message. The campaign reminds audiences that society thrives when people come together around shared humanity rather than focusing on perceived differences. No matter who we are or where we come from, we all share the capacity to guide, uplift, and inspire the next generation.

BBBS Miami also used the campaign launch to underscore the ongoing need for mentors. Many Littles in Miami-Dade County are still waiting to be matched with a Big, with an especially urgent need for male mentors who can provide positive role models and consistent guidance. Expanding the network of volunteers and securing resources to sustain life-changing programs remain top priorities for the organization.

"There are so many ways to be part of this movement: Become a Big, invest as a partner, or support our programs; every role matters as we work to reach Littles who are still waiting", shared Rebekah Lanae Lengel, Chief Operating Officer, BBBS Miami.

Through "We All Have a Little in Common," BBBS Miami is calling on the community to take action—by becoming a Big, partnering as a sponsor, donating, or helping spread the message. The goal is simple but powerful: to ensure that every child who needs a mentor has one.

To view the We all have a Little in common campaign video HERE

To learn more or to get involved, visit ALittleinCommon.com or BBBSMiami.org.

