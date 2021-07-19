We Animals Media's New Book "HIDDEN: Animals in the Anthropocene" Wins Two Major Awards

HIDDEN wins Photography Book of the Year and Outstanding Book of the Year - Most Likely to Save the Planet Tweet this

"The photojournalists represented in HIDDEN have entered some of the darkest, most unsettling places in the world," said Phoenix. "The images they have captured are a searing reminder of our unpardonable behavior towards animals and will serve as beacons of change for years to come."

"These photos prove there is an emergency confronting animals globally, from industrial farming to climate change, and provide valuable insight into the relevance of animal suffering to human health," said creator and co-editor Jo-Anne McArthur , an award-winning photojournalist and author whose previous books We Animals and Captive document animals in human environments.

HIDDEN is available for purchase on Amazon

Visit here for a media kit, book cover, select images etc.

About We Animals Media

Founded by Jo-Anne McArthur, We Animals Media (WAM) is the world's leading animal photojournalism agency, documenting the stories of animals used for food, fashion, entertainment, tradition and experimentation through compelling photojournalism. Most of the images featured in HIDDEN are available on WAM's world-class stock platform, which offers 10,000+ royalty-free visuals from professional photojournalists worldwide.

Sarah Janson

HIDDEN Project Manager

[email protected]

An electronic copy for review is available.

SOURCE We Animals Media

