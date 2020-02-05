We are 20 Years Into the 21st Century, Isn't it About Time to Stop Fooling Around With STEM Education, and Teach our Kids About Artificial Intelligence? says RobotLAB, the Leader in Educational Robotics

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RobotLAB Inc., the award-winning educational robotics company, launched the industry-first AI LAB for education. The AI LAB is a turnkey solution built from multiple AI-Stations such as Smart Transportation, Smart Cities, Industry 4.0, Humanoid Robots, Space Exploration, Smart Farming, and other modular learning experiences designed to give students hands-on experience in every day's Artificial Intelligence applications.

For over a decade, RobotLAB is focused on providing comprehensive, interactive, standards-aligned lesson plans, that truly engage students, preparing them for their future in the fields that will be dominated by AI in the upcoming years. The various AI-stations in the AI LAB are designed to help students focus on artificial intelligence implementations and master AI technologies such as autonomous driving, delivery drones, automated production lines, warehouse automation, and even human-robot interaction.

"It is 2020 already, we are 20 years into the 21st century, and AI is an integral part of our lives. Isn't it time to face it in schools as well?" said Elad Inbar, CEO of RobotLAB, who developed the AI LAB for Education, "We already have semi-autonomous cars, by 2025 (only 5 years from now), 1 in 4 of the new cars sales will have autonomous capabilities, Amazon is delivering millions of products 'next day' thanks to AI and warehouse automation, smart farming is enhancing the yield and quality of our crops, but our kids, who will graduate later in the decade or even in the 2030s don't know anything about it!"

As expected from a turnkey solution, the AI LABs are equipped with everything educators and students need. From the furniture, network equipment, backup servers, to curriculum available on the online learning platform, and all the necessary robots needed to set up the ideal AI LAB for schools and universities.

The AI LAB by RobotLAB gives students unique and productive learning experience to ensure that they are ready for their careers, college, and life-in-the-2030s.

Founded more than a decade ago, RobotLAB is the premier educational-robotics company. The company's innovative use of robots in the classroom was recognized by prominent organizations and won the company multiple awards such as the Best EdTech Company (SxSWEdu), the Gold in education category (Edison Awards), a Game Changer award (RoboBusiness) Best STEM tool (EdTech Digest) and many more. Trusted by educators in more than 2,500 schools, RobotLAB is leading the educational-robotics market, ensuring schools' investment in technology won't be wasted. Its online learning platform is designed to engage students and help them master the skills they need in order to ensure career and college readiness while developing 21st-century skills.

For more information: 233763@email4pr.com, +1-415-702-3033

