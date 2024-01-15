WE ARE ALL HUMAN FOUNDATION AND BAIN & COMPANY ANNOUNCE A FRAMEWORK TO ENGAGE WITH HISPANICS AT THE 2024 WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

4th Delegation of Hispanic Leaders Convenes at Davos to Represent the
5th Largest Economy in the World

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The We Are All Human Foundation (WAAHF) marks its fifth consecutive year at the World Economic Forum in Davos as an officially recognized Non-Governmental Organization (NGO).

Since its release at Davos 2019, over 300 companies have endorsed the Hispanic Promise Framework. This year, in collaboration with Bain & Company, an updated 3.0 version will be introduced to follow up on the previous year's discussions and commitments. The new version is now fueled with (i) a vision of what 'best-in-class' looks like in each of its six pillars, (ii) a clear assessment for organizations to identify where they need to focus, (iii) detailed tools & resources for making progress and (iv) a clear roadmap for smooth implementation.

"The Hispanic Promise Framework is helping leading companies in the United States recruit, hire, promote, and retain Latino talent," said Hernan Saenz, partner at Bain & Company. "By doing so, they are tapping into one of the largest and fastest-growing talent and entrepreneurial pools in the market. This updated framework responds to the requests of signatories and provides tools to assess starting position, understand and deploy best practices, and engage meaningfully with the network of global leaders. We hope that many more companies and institutions will join the network this year to help us accelerate and capture this exceptional opportunity."

We Are All Human brings its 4th Hispanic Delegation to Davos, prioritizing the importance of unity and the representation of Latinos in global decision-making. This delegation aims to ensure that Hispanic voices are heard and that Hispanic leaders have a seat at the table when decisions impacting their communities are made.

"It is crucial that companies with business in America know the significance of investing in and tapping into the Hispanic demographic as a key for substantial growth. We are here to infiltrate Hispanics on the global agenda and strive to emphasize the collective strength of the Hispanic community," said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder & CEO of We Are All Human Foundation.

This year's Hispanic Delegation includes Martin Cabrera, CEO and Founder of Cabrera Capital Markets, and Miguel Alemañy, Founder and CEO of Innomatrix LLC. CEO, SHPE,, Patricia Mota, President & CEO HACE, Dr. Robert Rodriguez, President DRR Advisors LLC; Rocío van Nierop, CEO Latinas in Tech, Selene Benavides, CFO, ALPFA Foundation Inc-, and Monique Herrera, Chief External Relations Officer, SHPE.

Another event hosted by WAAHF was an exclusive annual gathering of Hispanics in Davos, in partnership with IBM, to network and celebrate all Hispanic Leaders worldwide attending Davos. This expanding support network annually promotes established tools and best practices, empowering decision-makers and companies to take meaningful actions in support of Latinos.

The Hispanic Promise 3.0: Hispanics at the Core of Your Global Strategy 2024 Session will take place on January 18 at 10:15 CET; the session will be live here.

About We Are All Human:

We Are All Human is a registered 501 (c)3 public charity devoted to advancing Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion for all, with a particular focus on accelerating the progress of Hispanics in the United States. Its biggest platform - the Hispanic Star - was a finalist on the 2023 Collective Social Innovation Award of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.

