We Are Blood Launches 'Every Drop Counts' to Meet Central Texas' Growing Blood Needs

Unveiling of multi-year strategic plan to expand services coincides with nonprofit's 75th anniversary

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We Are Blood , the only nonprofit blood center serving Central Texas, today announced the launch of Every Drop Counts , its ambitious and new multi-year strategic plan designed to support and grow patient care to meet the challenges of Central Texans in 2030 and beyond.

We Are Blood already provides over 96% more platelets and 55% more red blood cells annually to local patients than it did in 2015. Every Drop Counts will expand on this work to meet the expected 25% increase in blood products required for its 10-county service area in the coming years. This increase is being driven by population growth, new hospitals, expanded EMS programs, and new medical services.

Built on four strategic pillars, the 2026-2030 plan is based on feedback and insights from staff surveys, organizational leaders, and hospital and EMS partners. Every Drop Counts leverages these pillars to identify the priority areas and projects necessary to meet the projected increase in demand for blood products.

The plan is expected to result in a range of improvements and benefits, including faster delivery of life-saving blood products to local medical partners and improved patient care. It will also help to boost efficiency and address shortages with the local blood supply. The four pillars are:

Serve – We Are Blood will further modernize its technical services and increase capacity by adopting cutting-edge, advanced systems for blood processing and inventory management. An investment will be made in two new donor centers – one in Kyle, Texas, scheduled to open in the summer of 2026, and another to be determined before 2030. The organization will also strengthen its preparation for weather and disaster events and increase its fleet of mobile drive buses to improve donation accessibility.



Innovate - We Are Blood is making significant investments in expanding life-saving care, including the launch of the region's first Pediatric Stem Cell Transplant Program in partnership with Dell Children's Medical Center and the development of in-house molecular testing capabilities. These new technologies will help to enhance stem cell collection, identify rare blood donors more efficiently, and reduce reliance on external facilities. The upgrades will also ensure that children and patients with complex needs can receive treatments closer to home.



Engage - As a community nonprofit, We Are Blood is committed to identifying new ways to engage with and better support its communities. Every Drop Counts will address the need to build the blood supply by increasing local awareness and building relationships with growing communities, including younger generations. A community advisory council will provide the opportunity for community leaders to come together and share input and perspectives.



Empower – New leadership development programs and recruitment strategies will help to build a pipeline of strong leaders, promote employee engagement, and foster a sense of connectedness. This includes expanding the organization's mentorship and training programs for frontline staff through its Emerging Leaders Academy.

"This strategic plan ensures that we can meet the substantial increase in blood products needed to support local patients, and provide the necessary resources for community resilience," said Marian Garrard, CEO of We Are Blood. "We have set ambitious goals to ensure we can grow our collection operations, enhance our services, and inspire more donors. We also recognize that our success will continue to depend on recognizing the important contributions of every donor, volunteer, staff member, partner, and funder."

The launch of Every Drop Counts coincides with We Are Blood's 75th anniversary . Throughout the year, We Are Blood will host several celebrations to engage the community, call more Central Texans to action, and honor the many milestones the organization has accomplished alongside its community partners.

Visit weareblood.org/every-drop-counts/ to learn more.

###

About We Are Blood

We Are Blood is the only nonprofit blood center serving Central Texas and the exclusive provider of the community's blood supply. For 75 years, We Are Blood has drawn Central Texans together and inspired individuals to make a lifesaving difference for neighbors in need through blood donation. Today, We Are Blood serves over 50 hospitals, medical facilities, and EMS agencies in a 10-county region. The mission: to provide and protect the community blood supply, to inspire Central Texans to save lives locally, and to always treat everyone they serve like family. For more information and to book an appointment at one of four donor centers or mobile blood drives, visit: weareblood.org or follow at: facebook.com/wearebloodtx or: instagram.com/wearebloodtx .

Media Inquiries

Justin Goldstein

[email protected]

516-578-8623

SOURCE We Are Blood