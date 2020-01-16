We Are Family Foundation Announces 2020 Global Teen Leaders

"Each year I am inspired to meet and work with the next class of Global Teen Leaders. Just listening to their voices and their ideas gives me a huge amount of hope. It's one of the most amazing parts of my life. A couple of years ago this profound thought came to me, 'If our Summit took place during an apocalypse, our Global Teen Leaders would have the knowhow to survive and rebuild.' We are grateful to have SAP as our partner again this year. Their commitment to recognize and support young changemakers and socially conscious humans is an example for all global corporations." – Nile Rodgers, Co-Founder & Chairman, We Are Family Foundation

"On behalf of SAP, it is our privilege to work alongside young innovative leaders and collaborate on ideas that will transform the world. These thirty-five social entrepreneurs embody SAP's higher purpose to help the world run better and improve people's lives. This class of GTLs is taking a fresh approach to solve some of the world's most challenging problems. They are not only the leaders of tomorrow, they are leading change, today—and their actions should be valued and embraced by the public, private, and social sectors alike." – Alexandra van der Ploeg, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, SAP SE

The 2020 Global Teen Leaders are: Andile Mnguni (South Africa), Ahn Ngo (Vietnam), Arunima Sen (India), Brandon Griggs (USA), Britton Masback (USA), Carolina Lindquist (Brazil), Casey Sherman (USA), Chander Payne (USA), Christopher Kleynhans (South Africa), Daniel Dake, Jr. (Nigeria), Doreen Michael (Tanzania), Forsi Ferdinand (Cameroon), Harsh Agrawal (India), Hayat Muse (USA), Ishaan Brar (USA), Jeremiah Thoronka (Sierra Leone), Joshua Oluwaseyi (Nigeria), Justin Hu (USA), Kasyap Chakravadhanula (USA & India), Katherine Heath (USA), Laalitya Acharya (USA), Laya Pothunuri (India), Lea Sandoz-May (Germany & Switzerland), Liam McLeavy (New Zealand), Limber Iván Herrera Delgado (Peru), Malavika Kannan (USA), Michelle Oyoo Abiero (Kenya), Neil Deshmukh (USA), Olivia Seltzer (USA), Polly Chesnokova (Ukraine), Raphaele Godinho (Brazil), Reuben Reeves (Liberia), Saoi O'Connor (Ireland), Shaan Baig (Canada & USA), Shreya Ramachanran (USA).

The 2020 GTLs will convene in New York City March 27 – April 3, 2020 for WAFF's 12th Three Dot Dash Just Peace Summit.

About We Are Family Foundation

We Are Family Foundation is a not-for-profit organization co-founded by legendary musician Nile Rodgers and is dedicated to the visions of a global family by creating programs that promote cultural diversity while nurturing and mentoring the vision, talents and ideas of young people who are positively changing the world.

About Three Dot Dash

Three Dot Dash is a global youth initiative of We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) inspired by the late New York Times best-selling poet and peacemaker, 13 year-old Mattie J.T. Stepanek. It is a year-long social entrepreneur incubator and mentoring program designed to amplify the work of young people successfully addressing issues related to basic human needs (education, environment, food, health, safety, shelter, water), and having a positive impact on our global communities. "Peace is possible if our basic human needs are met." – Mattie J.T. Stepanek

For more information, please visit wearefamilyfoundation.org and threedotdash.org

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information on SAP's commitment to social impact, visit www.sap.com/csr.

Contact: Fran DeFeo

Phone: +1 (917) 767-5255

Email: frandefeopr@gmail.com

SOURCE We Are Family Foundation

Related Links

https://www.wearefamilyfoundation.org

