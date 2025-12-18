We Are ILL Concludes Sixth Annual Wellness Week(end) in Atlanta -- A Transformative Gathering for Black Women Living with Autoimmune Diseases

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We Are ILL, a national nonprofit reshaping the healthcare experience for Black women living with multiple sclerosis (MS), lupus, neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), and other autoimmune diseases, proudly concludes its sixth annual Wellness Week(end), held November 7–9, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Founder & President, Victoria Reese Brathwaite

Rooted in education, sisterhood, leadership development, and advocacy, the event continues to serve as a vital space for women whose needs and stories remain overlooked in traditional healthcare. This year's theme, "In Pursuit of Joy," underscored the organization's mission to help women navigate chronic illness while reclaiming wellness, identity, and community.

Hosted at the Renaissance Atlanta Midtown Hotel, the weekend brought together women from across the country for restorative programming, including panel discussions led by experts on the Black chronic illness experience, intimate support groups, an adaptive fitness session, and a celebratory happy hour.

Founder & President Victoria Reese Brathwaite led the experience alongside Aisha Howard, Emmy Award–winning 11Alive news anchor. Actress Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins opened the event with inspiring remarks.

"'In Pursuit of Joy' is how we fight back and breathe easier," said Reese Brathwaite. "Black women living with MS, lupus, and NMOSD are carrying heavy medical, financial, and emotional loads in a climate that often overlooks our pain and our power. Wellness Week(end) gives us tools, community, and permission to feel good again. We learn, we laugh, we rest — and we leave more connected and more confident."

She added, "Every year, Wellness Week(end) reminds me why We Are ILL exists. This isn't just an event — it's a lifeline, a soft place to land, and proof that we deserve spaces designed with our joy and wellness at the center."

Speakers and clinicians also emphasized the value of culturally grounded education. "The learning that happens here is different because it's rooted in our lived experience," said board-certified neurologist Dr. Jakai Nolan McEwen, who was a panelist for the session titled "Where Are We At with MS? A Real Talk on the Future of Care." "We're talking about what it means to wake up in these bodies every day. The education delivered was affirming, accessible, and actionable — and that combination is non-negotiable."

About We Are ILL

We Are ILL is a national nonprofit dedicated to transforming the experience of Black women living with autoimmune diseases. Through community, education, and advocacy, the organization ensures women feel seen, supported, and empowered. For more information, visit weareillms.com.

