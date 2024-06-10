We Are There: Awareness campaign launches to promote life-giving work of Catholic Charities agencies

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), the national membership organization for Catholic Charities agencies, has launched We Are There, an awareness campaign promoting the life-giving work undertaken each day by Catholic Charities agencies around the country. Through national and local advertising efforts, the campaign will shine a spotlight on the vast and varied services that the Catholic Charities network provides to millions of people in need each year.

For Catholic Charities, “We are there” is more than just a phrase. It’s a promise. The Catholic Charities network of 168 agencies serves, accompanies and lifts up the most vulnerable among us, providing them with comfort and hope. Won’t you join us in serving your community? To support your local agency, visit WeAreThere.US. Together, Catholic Charities and you can help our neighbors – the hungry child, the veteran without a home, the senior in need. With your generosity, we can reduce poverty in America.

There are 168 independent Catholic Charities agencies and 3,900 service locations spread out across the United States and its five territories. Collectively, the Catholic Charities network served more than 15 million people last year and provided more than 30 million meals to those in need. The dedicated, selfless staffs of Catholic Charities agencies are aided in this work by the indispensable contributions of more than 215,000 volunteers nationwide.

"In every corner of the country, wherever people are suffering, a local Catholic Charities agency is there. The We Are There campaign highlights this profound commitment to bring comfort, relief and mercy to the most vulnerable among us, regardless of their faith," CCUSA President and CEO Kerry Alys Robinson said. "We invite all people of good will to join us in serving and accompanying our neighbors in need. Visit WeAreThere.US today to learn how you can find and support the Catholic Charities agency in your community."

The services offered by each local Catholic Charities agency are tailored to the specific needs of the vulnerable members of their individual communities. After storms and natural disasters hit, Catholic Charities agencies help families and communities recover and rebuild. As neighbors age, Catholic Charities agencies lighten their burdens. As veterans return to civilian life, Catholic Charities agencies offer support with housing, behavioral health services, job training and more. Whatever the need, from food and nutrition programs to workforce development initiatives, Catholic Charities agencies are there for our neighbors in need.

CCUSA provides trainings, convenings, intermediary funding and other resources to its member agencies and advocates on behalf of the Catholic Charities network. Catholic Charities agencies operate independently as ministries of their local dioceses.

Over the coming months, the We Are There campaign will raise awareness for this important work through a variety of national media outlets. Individual Catholic Charities agencies around the country will amplify the campaign in their local markets, spotlighting their specific services and inviting community members to volunteer and support their work.

To learn more about the campaign and to find and support your local Catholic Charities agency, visit WeAreThere.US today.

