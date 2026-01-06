We-Collab Appoints Community Strategist Errol Allen II as Principal

Errol Allen II Brings Deep Community Networks and Cross-Sector Connection Expertise to Growing Impact Firm

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We-Collab, an impact strategy firm focused on advancing community-centered solutions, has appointed Errol Allen II as principal. A longtime Houston community leader and co-founder of the Houston Black Leadership Institute, Errol Allen II brings more than 20 years of experience bridging philanthropic capital and equitable economic development in communities.

Allen's appointment comes amid what experts call the Great Wealth Transfer, a generational shift that will see $124 trillion in wealth change hands through 2048, with $18 trillion projected for charitable giving. We-Collab is positioning itself to help mission-driven organizations capitalize on this generational shift through strategic hires like Errol Allen II.

"We-Collab is committed to amplifying the impact nonprofits and philanthropies have on the communities they serve," said Niiobli Armah IV, founder of We-Collab. "Errol brings a deep understanding of Houston's civic infrastructure, leaders, and institutions, and knows how to move resources and capital into communities."

Errol Allen II has spent his career as a trusted connector between decision-makers and the communities most affected by their decisions. His nearly two decades at NASA as senior integrator gave him experience navigating large institutional systems, which he has applied to community-level work.

As a co-founder of the Houston Black Leadership Institute alongside Armah, Errol Allen II helped establish the leadership development program connecting past, present, and future leaders. Errol Allen II also served two consecutive terms as president of the National Black MBA Association's Houston Chapter from 2015-18, where he expanded scholarships and mentorship for underrepresented students.

"Self-determination and economic independence come from having equitable opportunities," said Errol Allen II. "As wealth changes hands across generations, we have a real opportunity to shift more resources into community-centered initiatives."

As principal, Errol Allen II will lead business development and strategic planning for We-Collab serving as a nexus between philanthropic funders and the communities they seek to support. He will join the executive team to design equity-centered solutions and expand into corporate and public sector portfolios.

Allen II is available for interviews on community-centered wealth transfer, cross-sector partnership strategies, and how to ensure philanthropic resources reach communities effectively.

ABOUT WE-COLLAB

Founded in 2015, We-Collab is a strategy consulting firm that partners with philanthropies, government agencies, advocacy groups, member-based organizations, and social impact entities to amplify the impact of their investments in communities. We-Collab helps organizations uncover innovative, actionable strategies that drive real, sustained impact for the communities their clients serve. Visit www.we-collab.com .

