WE Day California Unites 16,000 Young Change-makers with Jennifer Aniston, Dierks Bentley, The Chainsmokers, March for Our Lives Organizers Jackie Corin and Cameron Kasky, Will Ferrell, Morgan Freeman, Selena Gomez and More

Released today, the initial lineup for WE Day California includes host John Stamos, with speakers, presenters and performers Paula Abdul, Jennifer Aniston alongside March for Our Lives Organizers Jackie Corin and Cameron Kasky, Dierks Bentley, Sofia Carson, The Chainsmokers, Lonnie Chavis, Monique Coleman, Lily Collins, DVSN, Will Ferrell, Jordan Fisher, Connor Franta, Morgan Freeman, Selena Gomez, Lizzy Greene, Winnie Harlow, Laurie Hernandez, Olivia Holt, Jenna Ortega, Lele Pons, Jessie Reyez, Nicole Richie, Kelly Sawyer, Drew Scott, Martin Sheen, JoJo Siwa, Lilly Singh, Henry Winkler, Spencer West, Maddie Ziegler and more. Joined by international activists and WE co-founders, Craig and Marc Kielburger, this exciting lineup will share their passion for change, energize the crowd and motivate young people to continue to take action on pressing issues and affect positive change in their communities and around the world.

"I'm constantly inspired by the determination in every single student at WE Day—the energy they bring is unforgettable," said actress and multi-platinum recording artist, Selena Gomez. "This is my sixth WE Day and I can't wait to share words of encouragement with thousands of young leaders who have accomplished so much worth celebrating. This generation is changing the world and I'm humbled to be a part of this special day with them."

A catalyst to support the movement of young people leading change, WE Day is a series of 19 stadium-sized events held across the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and the Caribbean. This past year, more than 200,000 students from over 10,000 schools attended WE Day events, alongside thousands who watched online and millions more through two national North American TV broadcasts. Students can't buy a ticket to WE Day—youth earn their way by the actions they take on one local and one global cause of their choice.

More than a one-day event, WE Day is connected to the free, yearlong service learning educational program, WE Schools. Providing schools and community groups with curriculum, educational resources and action campaigns, the program is designed to enhance a school's existing social initiatives or spark new ones. WE Schools encourages students to further their curricular learning and develop life skills for success beyond the classroom.

In the 2016/2017 school year, schools and groups across California improved their communities through WE Schools, volunteering more than 836,000 hours and raising over $2.2 million in support of more than 610 local and global causes including hunger, homelessness, bullying, volunteerism, health and wellness. Students and educators at Rise Kohyan High School in Los Angeles, CA have committed to sorting and packaging thousands of pounds of produce for individuals, families and various social welfare organizations in their community. Through the WE Schools' campaign, WE Scare Hunger—an initiative that utilizes food collection and awareness to fight hunger—their community continues to benefit from the ongoing fundraising initiatives the students put forward every month at their school.

"We are surrounded by youth of the WE generation—a generation that is tuned-in to the needs of their community both globally and locally. They have committed to choosing hope, optimism, empathy and courage over fear, division, apathy and intolerance," said Craig Kielburger. "We are honored to celebrate young people from over 875 schools and youth groups from across California, who have joined together to make a difference and prove that you are never too young to change the world."



The initial list of WE Day California speakers, performers and presenters, in alphabetical order, announced to date includes:

Host: John Stamos



Speakers and Presenters: Paula Abdul, Jennifer Aniston, Gunnar Argyros, Carmel H.S. Dance Troupe, Sofia Carson, Celebrity Marauders, Lonnie Chavis, Monique Coleman, Lily Collins, March for Our Lives Organizers Jackie Corin and Cameron Kasky, Will Ferrell, Connor Franta, Morgan Freeman, Selena Gomez, Amanda Gorman, Lizzy Greene, Macey Hensley, Winnie Harlow, Laurie Hernandez, Ryan Hickman, Olivia Holt, Jacob Kabaivanoff, Craig and Marc Kielburger, Nellie Mainor, Jenna Ortega, Lele Pons, Nicole Richie, Dr. Jacqueline Sanderline, Kelly Sawyer, Drew Scott, Martin Sheen, Lilly Singh, JoJo Siwa, Khloe Thompson, Spencer West, Henry Winkler, Maddie Ziegler

Performers: Dierks Bentley, The Chainsmokers, DVSN, Jordan Fisher, Jessie Reyez

You can't buy a ticket to WE Day—students from across the country earn their way by the actions they take on one local and one global cause of their choice. WE Day is free of charge to students and teachers, thanks to the generous support of National Co-Title Sponsor The Allstate Foundation and Co-Title Sponsor Unilever.

WE Day California is supported by Co-Chairs Stephanie Argyros, President and CEO, Argyros Group; Steve Robinson, CEO and Founder, Zilliance and Janet Crown, CEO, Burn 60 Studios; and Earvin "Magic" Johnson, President of Basketball Operations, Los Angeles Lakers. WE Day is supported by National Co-Chairs Tom Wilson, Chairman and CEO, Allstate; Jane Francisco, Editorial Director of Hearst Lifestyle Group and Editor-in-Chief of Good Housekeeping; and Brett Tollman, CEO, The Travel Corporation.

About WE

WE Day is part of WE– a family of organizations making doing good, doable. WE is made up of WE Charity, empowering domestic and international change, ME to WE, a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and experiences to help support the charity, and WE Day, filling stadiums around the world with the greatest celebration of social good. WE enables youth and families to better the world – supporting 7,200+ local and global causes by volunteering millions of hours of service, shopping daily with an impact, and raising millions of dollars that directly benefit their local communities and the world. Globally, WE teams in Asia, Africa, and Latin America have provided more than 1 million people with clean water, built 1,000 schools and schoolrooms overseas, and empowered more than 200,000 children with access to education. WE was founded more than 20 years ago by social entrepreneurs, brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger. Join the movement today at WE.org.

About the WE Day Special

WE Day is a national special airing on ABC on August 17, 2018 at 8P ET/7P CT. WE makes doing good, doable by supporting Americans who want to make a real impact in their communities and around the world. The WE Day Special celebrates extraordinary youth, families and educators and their acts of impact. It features a star-studded lineup of chart-topping performers, iconic celebrities and inspiring young Americans. The WE Day Special is sponsored by title partner The Allstate Foundation, and is also sponsored by presenting partners Walgreens and Microsoft. Learn more at WE.org.

About The Allstate Foundation

About Unilever

