WE Drive-Ins Announces Exclusive Premiere Drive - In Movie Experience At Historic Landmark The Mark 302 Lot in Santa Monica, CA
Jan 26, 2021, 12:00 ET
MINARI
Grand Jury Prize, 2020 Sundance Film Festival
U.S. Dramatic Audience Award, 2020 Sundance Film Festival
2021's most Anticipated Movie
to kick off outdoor Drive-In Movies
Thursday, February 11 - 25, 2021 @ 7:00pm nightly
First Run New Hollywood Movies To Be Shown Daily
Featuring Exclusive Food Partnerships with
Mendocino Farms, Tocaya Organica
Ben Chou, CEO of Welcome Entertainment Inc.'s WE Drive-Ins, Santa Monica, has announced an exclusive lease of the historic Santa Monica landmark Sears parking (The Mark 302, 302 Colorado Avenue Santa Monica, CA 90401) lot to show Hollywood's newest movie releases.
WE Drive-Ins will open on Thursday, February 11, 2021 with MINARI (PG-13 | 1h 55min), a Korean American family moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. Amidst the challenges of this new life in the strange and rugged Ozarks, they find the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home. From Director, Lee Isaac Chung, featuring Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Scott Haze, with Yuh-Jung Youn and Will Patton, Executive Producer Brad Pitt.
Each vehicle will receive one WE Experience Pack full of goodies specially curated for your enjoyment. Includes premium popcorn, beverage, reserved VIP parking, and vouchers from local and national partners worth in excess of $30 to maximize your WE experience.
Guests can purchase tickets, meals, and car spots by visiting: https://www.wedriveins.com/
WE Drive-Ins utilize state of the art, high lumen brightness DCI-compliant 2k and 4k studio approved projectors – identical projectors found at your favorite premium indoor theaters. Sound is transmitted via Dolby FM transmitters to your vehicle's FM radio. You'll be informed of the frequency we will transmit for the evening show.
Guests will be able to pre-order meals one day prior from Mendocino Farms boxed dinners of organic sandwiches and salads, Tocaya Organica salads and burritos, and all your favorite Movie Theater concession stand treats such as popcorn, candies and soft drinks.
WE Drive-Ins
The Mark 302 Colorado Avenue Santa Monica, CA 90401
Doors at 6:00pm
Movie at 7:00pm
