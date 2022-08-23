'We Drive It Like It Is': Fresh Brand Marketing Campaign From Edmunds Reminds Consumers That Honest Car Shopping Guidance Is an Appreciating Asset in a Challenging Market

"The need for trusted consumer automotive guidance has never been greater as car shoppers struggle to navigate major market challenges such as record high prices, rising interest rates and limited inventory," said Alison Steinlauf Anziska, Edmunds' vice president of marketing. "As a legacy brand bent on a mission to empower car shoppers, our tools have only grown more relevant in today's market. Edmunds' opportunity is to reach wide-ranging consumer audiences across strategic channels to inform them of all the resources we have to offer."

The new ad spots titled " Adventure Calls " and " Americana " parody familiar tropes utilized in today's car commercials as an opportunity to reintroduce Edmunds as a behind-the-scenes guide through the car shopping journey. The spots were directed by and developed in collaboration with Hannah Levy, a director at creative production partner Tool. Levy first partnered with Edmunds by directing the original two ad spots that Edmunds launched at the start of the year. Her extensive directing experience includes working as a shorts director for NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

"I was thrilled at a second opportunity to collaborate with Edmunds on this campaign," said Levy. "Car commercial tropes are begging to be parodied. I sought to capture the exaggerated nuances of the genre and turn them on their head."

"Consumers have come to expect the sexy, glossy or even rugged portrayals of products in car commercials," said Anziska. "Using the element of surprise, Edmunds is disrupting these expected tropes to lightheartedly remind viewers that we're also here to help them through the less glamorous process of buying or selling a car. We were thrilled to work collaboratively with Hannah and have her in the director's chair to help guide and communicate our brand message in a relatable, humorous and memorable way."

Both spots will run through 2022 and beyond across YouTube and connected TV and online video properties including NFL, Fox, NBC, DirectTV, EyeQ, OTT Advisors, Telaria and more.

Initial creative platform development and support for the brand campaign was provided by The Martin Agency.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

