We Energies announces new timeline for Oak Creek plant retirements

MILWAUKEE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We Energies announced today that the company plans to extend the operating lives of the four older units at its Oak Creek site. The expected retirement of Units 5 and 6 will be delayed by a year, until May 2024. Retirement of Units 7 and 8 will be delayed for approximately 18 months, until late in 2025.

These coal-fueled units were built and placed into service in the late 1950s and 1960s. They are equipped with modern environmental controls and have a total capacity of 1,100 megawatts.

"The decision to postpone the retirement dates for these units is based on two critical factors: tight energy supply conditions in the Midwest power market and supply chain issues that will likely delay the commercial operation of renewable energy projects that are currently moving through the regulatory approval process," said Scott Lauber, president — We Energies.

The company remains committed to achieving aggressive environmental goals, including a 60 percent reduction of CO2 emissions from its power generation fleet by the end of 2025 and an 80 percent reduction by the end of 2030. Both measures are compared to a 2005 baseline.

"Because we plan to operate the older units at Oak Creek largely during the days of highest customer demand, we're confident that we can remain on track to achieve these industry-leading targets," Lauber added.

"Because we plan to operate the older units at Oak Creek largely during the days of highest customer demand, we're confident that we can remain on track to achieve these industry-leading targets," Lauber added.

