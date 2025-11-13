We Energies named best in the Upper Midwest for reliability

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We Energies has been named recipient of the 2025 ReliabilityOne® Award for outstanding reliability performance in the Upper Midwest.

The award is given to utilities that have excelled in delivering the most reliable electric service to their customers. The recognition, which is based on performance for the year 2024, is presented by PA Consulting.

"This award is a testament to the skill and dedication of our employees, and to the investments we've made and work we do every day to ensure reliable service for our customers," said Mike Hooper, president — We Energies.

We Energies has made investments in the grid to improve performance and recovery from storms. The company is upgrading aging systems, burying hundreds of miles of power lines, adding high-tech equipment that reduces the impact of power outages, and trimming back branches and removing trees along thousands of miles of power lines. These investments are helping to modernize the company's delivery systems, reduce operating costs and improve energy efficiency.

"Since its inception 25 years ago, PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® program has identified and honored industry-leading utilities that consistently deliver reliable and resilient service to their customers. I am very pleased to recognize We Energies as a member of that elite community. You are one of few organizations leading the way in demonstrating to your customers, employees and external stakeholders what it means to continuously deliver excellence in reliability and provide an elevated experience," said Derek HasBrouck, PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® program director.

All utilities operating electric delivery networks in North America are eligible for consideration for the ReliabilityOne® Award. There are six metropolitan service regional awards including Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Upper Midwest, Southeast and Pacific. The selection of provisional recipients is based primarily on system reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of customer outages.

Companies considered for a ReliabilityOne® Award undergo a rigorous certification process that includes an independent review and confirmation of the policies, processes and systems used to collect, analyze and report a company's reliability results.

About We Energies

We Energies serves more than 1.1 million electric customers and 1.1 million natural gas customers in Wisconsin. We Energies is the trade name of Wisconsin Electric Power Co. and Wisconsin Gas LLC, subsidiaries of WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC). Learn more about We Energies at we-energies.com and WEC Energy Group at wecenergygroup.com.

About PA Consulting

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future. As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. We are about 4,000 strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers and technologists. And we have deep expertise in consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences, and transport. Our teams operate globally from offices across the US, UK, Ireland, Nordics and Netherlands. Discover more at paconsulting.com and connect with PA on LinkedIn and X.

PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life.

PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® awards are presented to electric utilities providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry. PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® study is based on standard industry reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of electric power outages. As a group, ReliabilityOne® participants on average experienced over 50% fewer sustained outages, and their collective system saw 60% shorter outage durations than the average US investor owned utility. PA Consulting has been analyzing electric utility performance since 1987. For more information about PA Consulting, visit https://www.paconsulting.com/industries/energy-and-utilities

Media Contact:

Amy Jahns

Media line: 414-221-4444

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE We Energies