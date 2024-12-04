We Found Solutions to Address Child Care Shortages: The Answers are in America's Communities

"We don't just provide funding; we empower communities to create what works best for them long-term." Post this

Rural communities often lack resources and are challenged by geographic isolation, making sustainable child care solutions difficult to establish. C4K provides these communities with the resources, expertise, and strategic guidance to develop child care solutions tailored to local needs. "At Communities for Kids, we don't just provide funding; we empower communities to create what works best for them long-term," said Marti Beard, Vice President of Early Childhood Programs and leader of C4K. "It's incredibly rewarding to help communities build a foundation that families and local economies can rely on."

The Early Years Report showcases the significant strides made possible by C4K's tailored approach, highlighting 2,000 new child care spaces across Nebraska as a result of their collaborative model. By focusing on partnerships with local businesses, governments, and families, C4K's work has sparked over $10 million in local funding for sustainable child care facilities. According to Beard, this community-driven approach to child care has brought remarkable unity to Nebraska's rural areas, mobilizing these regions to address an urgent challenge with lasting impact.

Communities interested in learning more about C4K's successful expansion model can explore C4K's Early Years Report, learn more about C4K's Origin Story, or watch C4K's impactful Organizational Stories video.

As the national child care landscape grapples with rising costs and availability challenges, C4K's approach to building sustainable, community-rooted child care infrastructure stands as a replicable model for rural communities across the country.

SOURCE Communities for Kids