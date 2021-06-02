"We Have A Winner!" - Gander Group Partners With ITV Studios To Introduce Exclusive The Voice Branded Gifts To Casino Market

"I WANT YOU ON MY TEAM!"

Gander Group and ITV Studios have been in partnership for several years now and have successfully created a range of products for casino and retail alike – including popular items for Hell's Kitchen. With a strong partnership already under way, the two are set to introduce state-of-the-art electronic devices made exclusively for the casino market.

Josh Blake, CEO and Founder of Gander Group, states, "Working with ITV over the years has paved the way to the creation of many casino exclusive products that continue to build loyalty and drive brand recognition. Our team at Gander Group is excited to introduce more covetable products to casinos nationwide and we look forward to this next chapter in our partnership."

Kim Dingler, CCO Global Entertainment, ITV Studios says, "We are very excited to extend our partnership with Gander Group. Following the popular range of consumer products for our Hell's Kitchen brand, it's great to now add the multi-Emmy award winning The Voice to this partnership."

The Voice, currently airing on Mondays/Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, has shocked the singing competition world with over 12 million viewers worldwide. Adapted by over 180 countries with celebrity judges and coaches, The Voice is airing season 20 in the U.S. now.

Gander Group partners with internationally recognized brands and hundreds of casinos across America to provide trend-forward product development and merchandising solutions. Learn more at GanderGroup.com.

ITV Studios is a creator, producer and distributor of world-leading programs that people can't get enough of. We connect millions of people every day and shape and reflect the world they live in. We are More Than TV. The ITV Studios Brand & Licensing division is responsible for all global commercial activities including sponsorship, brand licensing, consumer products, gaming and live events. It represents a diverse portfolio including formats, scripted, game shows and kids, which offer a wide range of commercial opportunities. Key brands include The Voice, Hell's Kitchen, Love Island, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, The Chase, Schitt's Creek, Come Dine With Me and The Bodyguard.

