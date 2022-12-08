'We Have Just One Question for You: How Do Your Socials Look?' - Two Founders Share a Single Mission; Exclusive Boutique Social Media Advertising Company, Social Brand, Opens New Offices in Chicago and New York

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a major influx of new clients, digital marketing agency Social Brand announced it had opened two new offices, first in Chicago at Avenue Business Centers, 205 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 810; and the second in New York at 347 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1402.

Founded in the rich and vibrant business world of Miami, Social Brand is a woman-owned company that helps clients get noticed and stand out in a dense digital crowd with carefully researched, targeted, and memorable content that launches and maintains brands. A global company, Social Brand maintains social media accounts for clients like the Former Versace Mansion, many Hilton hotels, major Hong Kong developer Swire Properties, Arte Hospitality Group, and many others.

"Social media advertising has never been more popular," said Natalia Mikolajek, Social Brand Co-Founder and Business Development Director. "The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) reports digital advertising ballooned over 35% in 2021 alone, representing $189 billion spent in a single year. Social media continues to fill the daily news cycle and is no longer a niche marketing space. It absolutely does not matter what you are selling – clothing, jewelry, tech, real estate, hotel rooms and vacations, insurance, etc. – if you want customers, you have to engage with social media. Because that is where your potential customers are. And if you don't do it well, your message will just get lost in the noise."

"Social media advertising is unlike any other ad campaign, requiring specific skills, finesse, and experience," said Sandra Sotomska, Social Brand Co-Founder and Artistic Director. "Not only do you have to get to know your client's message and brand, inside and out, but you also have to understand how to sell to specific audiences. And while that seems like an obvious, well-understood marketing theory, social media breaks it down and complicates it in so many unique ways. The way you approach audiences on Facebook is completely different than how you would market to TikTok audiences, for example. And platforms like Instagram and Twitter could not be more different. A one-size-fits-all ad approach never works for social media. You need experts. And that's what we do. In fact, it's all we do. We are your new social media marketing team."

