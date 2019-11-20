We Insure Joins Forces with Adwerx to Power Digital Advertising for All Franchise Locations

Founded in 2010, We Insure is licensed to offer property, vehicle, business, and life insurance services across Florida and parts of Georgia. We Insure works with multiple carriers, providing the best rates for their customers.

"We Insure has always been dedicated to providing unparalleled customer and producer experiences," said We Insure CEO Philip Visali. "Working with Adwerx allows us to maintain our focus on the client and contributes to the success of our producers, securing their personal brand in a digital world."

We Insure has leveraged Adwerx's state of the art marketing automation technology to scale digital marketing best practices across locations. All producers and franchisees have digital ad campaigns that launch automatically, and are visible on 96 percent of the web, Facebook, and mobile apps. They also receive access to a pre-made inventory of compliant, personalized ads through a branded, self-service portal that they can run individually, complementing their automated campaigns. Producers can also target qualified prospects directly with personalized commercials on streaming TV services, giving unprecedented access to TV as a marketing channel with custom targeting at an affordable price point.

The Adwerx Enterprise Platform is the only automated digital advertising solution designed specifically for leading insurance providers, brokerages, and agencies to deploy personalized, compliant, online ads for agents and branches. By automating digital marketing at scale, We Insure is building personal and corporate brand awareness online and driving increases in producer efficiency. This provides a strategic advantage for their producers, who are able to integrate with their CRM to customize their marketing efforts for segmented audiences. Traditionally, personalized advertising of this kind has been a non-starter for producers due to compliance concerns and the time and expertise required to deploy digital campaigns, and has not been seen at this scale in the insurance industry.

"We are thrilled to move into the insurance market with We Insure," said Adwerx CEO Jed Carlson. "Just as we did in real estate, we will be taking the time to engage with people at all levels of the organization to gain insight into their needs and integrate our services into their existing processes. We strive to be as frictionless as possible."

Both companies are focused on simple, affordable solutions for their customers and have seen unprecedented growth over the past few years, scaling both in reach and in size. Since 2010, We Insure has grown to 152 partners and 95 franchises, ranking #287 on 2019's Entrepreneur 360TM . In their first six years in business, Adwerx has scaled to serve more than 200,000 customers and has over 100 employees, making Inc. 5000 's list of fastest growing private companies three years in a row.

About We Insure, Inc.

We Insure, Inc. consists of 95 retail locations with more than 300 people and more than $185 million in annual sales. We Insure agency owners focus all of their time on customer service, while corporate provides all of the back support, call center, technologies, and tools needed for success. We Insure offers home, auto, and business insurance through more than 150 top-rated carriers with current franchise opportunities in Florida and Georgia and soon nationwide. Visit www.weinsuregroup.com for more information.

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 200,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for three consecutive years, as well as received Inc.'s Best Workplaces award. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com .

