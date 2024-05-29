We invite you to Itaú Day 2024

May 29, 2024, 14:57 ET
SÃO PAULO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We invite you to our 100% digital meeting in which our executives will share our businesses' strategy evolution.
Jun 19th from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (EDT)
Sign up and submit your question
https://live.popcast.com.br/itauday2024/Default_eng.aspx
Participants
Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal
Co-Chairmen of Board of Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho
CEO
All members of the Executive Committee
Follow Itaú Unibanco's latest news on our Investor Relations website.
Contact: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa, (11) 5019-8880 / 8881, [email protected]
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
