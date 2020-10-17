We Just Buy Houses Helping Philadelphia Homeowners Sell Their Houses Fast

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling a house can be a lengthy, stressful, and costly process regardless of the circumstances. The team at We Just Buy Houses strives to make the selling process as easy as it can be. We Just Buy Houses helps homeowners sell a house fast.

We Just Buy Houses

We Just Buy Houses team is made up of business partners Mark Irwin and Ken Buchholz. The two met during high school and shared a passion for construction and real estate. During the summers, they would work for Mark's father's construction company and during the winters with Ken's aunt's real estate brokerage, giving them a vast range of industry experience.

Following their college education, their passion for real estate grew into a successful business partnership, and We Just Buy Houses' eventual creation. Since then, the duo has become the leading home buying company in Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties.

A large part of the company's success comes from Ken and Mark residing in their areas. Ken lives in Bucks county and Mark in Montgomery county. Being a part of the communities they work in gives them an advantage when purchasing homes in those areas.

We Just Buy Houses' four-step process makes it easy and straightforward to sell a house. Once the homeowner shares all the details about their property, a representative will contact them to set up an appointment within 24 hours.

Once all the details have been reviewed, We Just Buy Houses will present them with an obligation-free fair, written offer. The final step is simply closing the deal in as little as seven days or based on their schedule.

The benefit of selling a house to We Just Buy Houses is that they pay cash and can close quickly. As the buyer, a homeowner won't need to worry about any fees, commissions, or repairs; we Just Buy Houses will buy the house as-is.

For homeowners that are looking to sell their house fast, this is the solution they have been looking for. We Just Buy Houses is a home buying company in Philadelphia and specialists in solving real estate problems, especially if they pose a financial burden on the homeowner.

Those interested in learning more can send an information form directly from the website at https://www.wejustbuyhouses.com. Sell the house as-is in Philadelphia and it will help any homeowner get out of the stressful situation that's present.

