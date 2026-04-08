We Level Up Treatment Centers Expand Nationwide Footprint with Fully Renovated Houston Mega Facility

HOUSTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We Level Up Treatment Centers, a national leader in dual-diagnosis addiction and mental health treatment, is announcing the growth of its fully renovated Houston area, Texas facility. The Texas facility marks a significant expansion of its nationwide footprint. The upgraded campus serves as a flagship "mega behavioral health facility," delivering advanced medical detox, inpatient residential addiction treatment https://welevelup.com/treatment/inpatient-rehab/, and integrated mental health services onsite and under one roof.

Night view of the flagship We Level Up Houston behavioral health center. The expanded three-story facility features over 100 beds and advanced clinical infrastructure to meet the rising demand for dual-diagnosis care in the Texas region. Overhead view of the therapeutic outdoor spaces at the newly renovated We Level Up Houston facility. The campus features integrated wellness areas and green walking areas designed to enhance long-term recovery outcomes in a supportive, natural environment.

Strategically positioned in one of the nation's highest-demand regions for treatment services, the Houston expansion reflects We Level Up's commitment to increasing access to high-quality, evidence-based care across the United States.

A Flagship Texas Mega Facility

The newly renovated Houston campus is one of the largest and most advanced facilities within the We Level Up network. The property spans 4.7 acres and features a three-story, 37,000+ square foot building with capacity for over 100 beds, supporting both detox and residential levels of care.

Designed to balance clinical performance with patient comfort, the facility enables scalable admissions while maintaining individualized, outcomes-driven treatment.

Comprehensive Care with Modernized Amenities

The Houston behavioral health rehab facility delivers a full continuum of care, including:

24/7 medical detox with continuous clinical supervision

Inpatient residential treatment for substance use disorders

Dual diagnosis care for co-occurring mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, and trauma

Evidence-based behavioral health programming, including CBT, DBT, and group therapy.

Beyond its clinical capabilities, the campus is designed to support whole-person recovery through a therapeutic and wellness-focused environment. Features include an on-site pool, recreational therapy with a game room, and dedicated outdoor meditation and reflection areas. These enhancements improve engagement, reduce stress, and support long-term recovery outcomes.

Leadership Perspective

"This Houston mega facility represents the next evolution of care—where scale, environment, and transformation come together," said Ryan Zofay, Chief Enthusiasm Officer and personal development coach at We Level Up Treatment Centers. "We've created a space where individuals can reset, rebuild, and truly level up their lives. When people receive care in a therapeutic environment with the right clinical support, the breakthroughs are real and lasting."

Beyond clinical services, the expansion significantly contributes to the local healthcare economy by creating new professional roles for licensed clinicians and support staff. This investment reinforces We Level Up's role as a vital partner addressing Texans' behavioral health needs.

Expanding Access Nationwide

With this expansion, We Level Up strengthens its ability to serve individuals across Texas and the broader U.S., offering rapid access to detox and residential care in a highly structured, supportive setting. The Houston facility plays a critical role in addressing the rising demand for dual diagnosis treatment and comprehensive behavioral health services.

About We Level Up Treatment Centers

We Level Up Treatment Centers is a nationwide network of accredited behavioral health and addiction treatment providers offering detox, inpatient mental health, and outpatient programs. With a focus on dual diagnosis, evidence-based care, and whole-person recovery, We Level Up helps individuals achieve sustainable sobriety and improved mental wellness. We Level Up provides coast-to-coast facilities from New Jersey and Florida to Texas, Washington State and California.

About Ryan Zofay

Ryan Zofay is a successful entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and life coach. He is the founder partner of We Level Up and serves as a visionary leader, author, and coach. After overcoming his own personal struggles with addiction, Zofay dedicated his life to helping others "level up" through mindset shifts and emotional intelligence. His work focuses on creating high-performance environments that foster breakthrough transformations for individuals in recovery.

Contact:

Ryan Zofay

(713) 250-8880

[email protected]

SOURCE We Level Up Treatment Centers