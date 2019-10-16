"We Must Move the Industry Forward Now": Katherine Gordon, Divisional Director of Pharma IQ

The industry continues to show tremendous growth and transformation over recent years and it is getting harder for freight forwarders and logistics providers to stand out in a crowded market. As the biggest piece of the supply chain, the pressure is on to utilise new technologies such as of data based technologies such as IoT solutions, Real Time Monitoring Solutions, Blockchain, Lane Validation and Analytics platforms and demonstrate why their service is the best solution now and not just for the future.

"What we will provide is a case-study based conversation on how to practically advance the industry past their current hurdles and challenges in order to ensure that the Pharma logistics industry is capable of strategic transformation in the next 10 years." said Katherine Gordon

Under the theme 'Solutions to ensure ground level excellence' the recently released 2020 agenda features a lineup of thought leaders from Seqirus, GSK Biologics, Novartis, Agility, Boehringer Ingelheim and Vifor Pharma.





2020 topics include:

Success begins internally – Change management for effective logistics implementation

Preparing for the Worst: building a road transportation network for extreme climates

IoT and blockchain for supply chain integrity – practical applications and where next

Lean and time sensitive: Cryo distribution networks for atmp based cell therapy products

The role of social media and digital engagement in global trial and logistics management

Temperature Control and Logistics Forum remains the industry's foremost operational and hands on conference to discuss everything logistics, supply chain and temperature controlled for the Pharmaceutical Industry.

If you are a freight forwarder or logistics provider to the pharmaceutical industry and you have a case study that demonstrates how your service can enhance optimisation, please get in touch today.

www.pharmalogisticsiq.com/events-temperaturecontrolledlogistics

Contact:

Ella Coulson

ella.coulson@iqpc.co.uk

+44(0)207-368-9581

SOURCE IQPC

