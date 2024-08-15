WE R TABLE TENNIS INC ANNOUNCES ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH YISHALE SPORTS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD TO PRODUCE THE 2025 CLASSIC TABLE TENNIS WORLD CUP IN THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Bronk, President of We R Table Tennis Inc. ("WRTT") announced today that in partnership with Yishale Sports Technology Development Co., Ltd. a company incorporated under the laws of the People's Republic of China with its principal place of business at Nanjing, China, it will produce the 2025 Classic Table Tennis World Cup in January 2025. The Classic Table Tennis World Cup event will be held January 8-11, 2025, in Suzhou, PRC, at the new sports stadium at Suzhou University. The event and its qualifying players will be certified by the International Classic Table Tennis Federation, LLC ("ICTTF") (see www.classictabletennisworldcup.com). Zim "Jimmy" Shen, a WRTT Board member, will be the ICTTF event representative for the 2025 Classic Table Tennis World Cup.

2005 ICTTF World Cup

The 2024 Classic Table Tennis World Cup was held in Mexico City with over 120 athletes from 21 countries participating for over $36,000 in prize money.

"We anticipate over 300 players from 40 nations to compete for the ICTTF certified Classic Table Tennis World Cup in the PRC in January 2025," stated WRTT President Eric Bronk, "with over $50,000 in prize money available."

Steve Claflin, Chairman of the ICTTF added that "from over 22 member nations, and from 67 countries, the ICTTF is certifying qualifying players from tournaments around the world to qualify for the January World Cup in the PRC."

ABOUT WE R TABLE TENNIS INC.

We R Table Tennis, Inc. (WRTT), a Nevada corporation, (www.wertabletennis.com) produces Classic Table Tennis events as content for TV and social media through the development, promotion and organization of internationally recognized Classic Table Tennis competitions. WRTT is the exclusive development and management company for the International Classic Table Tennis Federation (ICTTF).

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CLASSIC TABLE TENNIS FEDERATION LLC

The International Classic Table Tennis Federation (ICTTF), (www.icttf.co) established in 2022, is the world-governing body of the game of Classic Table Tennis™; also known as ping-pong, Hardbat, GnipGnop, Gossima, Lija, and Whiff-Whaff. The ICTTF, with Member Nations around the world, will sanction World Competitions and International Events. The main function of the ICTTF is to govern and grow the game of Classic Table Tennis for benefit of over three hundred million players and six hundred million fans around the world. ICTTF's purpose is to CONNECT people all over the world SOCIALLY. Using Classic Table Tennis as a tool for development and peace connecting people all over the world, implementing or supporting events locally and empowering them to serve as models; making classic table tennis social, fun, popular, universal, and inclusive… with objectives to encourage, teach, train, and support the healthy, lifelong game of classic table tennis as a means of offering, promoting, and providing a healthy lifestyle activity for everyone.

