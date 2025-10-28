We Recycle Solar and Nations Roof Ink Strategic Partnership as America's Sustainable Rooftop Partners

This collaboration brings solar panel recycling and sustainable roofing solutions together for a cleaner energy future.

YUMA, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We Recycle Solar, the nation's leading solar panel recycling company, and Nations Roof, a premier U.S. commercial roofing contractor, today announced a strategic partnership to advance rooftop sustainability nationwide.

Rooftop solar array before decommissioning and recycling operations began under the We Recycle Solar and Nations Roof partnership. Rooftop site following the successful removal and recycling of solar panels through the We Recycle Solar and Nations Roof partnership.

Together, the companies will deliver an integrated solution to help commercial property owners retire aging rooftop solar systems responsibly and prepare their buildings for the next generation of energy-efficient infrastructure. This offering combines certified, zero-landfill solar panel recycling with the installation, maintenance, and warranty-compliant support of high-performance roofing systems — all aligned to ESG and lifecycle asset management goals.

With a 0.47 EMR and a 1,100+ member self-performing service team, Nations Roof brings proven safety leadership and consistent quality to every project. We Recycle Solar complements this with the only EPA-permitted solar panel recycling facility in the U.S. and a zero-landfill processing model.

By joining forces, We Recycle Solar and Nations Roof are tackling two of the fastest-growing challenges in the built environment: responsibly managing aging solar technology and preparing rooftops for the next generation of clean energy infrastructure.

"This partnership is about more than just roofing—it's about helping our customers manage the full lifecycle of their rooftop investments," said Robert Speights, CEO of Nations Roof. "Partnering with We Recycle Solar gives them a responsible, compliant path forward for aging solar systems. Together, we're delivering sustainability at scale."

This collaboration reflects We Recycle Solar's broader strategy to expand into adjacent industries and strengthen its leadership role in renewable infrastructure circularity. By partnering with established industry leaders like Nations Roof, the company continues to drive its mission of creating a cleaner, more sustainable future.

"Nations Roof has an incredible reputation for safety, quality, and integrity," said Adam Saghei, CEO of We Recycle Solar. "By aligning with them, we're expanding access to solar panel recycling services and making rooftop sustainability more accessible nationwide. This collaboration represents a major step toward a circular economy—where every solar panel and every rooftop can contribute to a cleaner, greener future."

Through this partnership, the companies aim to help building owners, solar developers, and asset managers by extending the useful life and performance of rooftop renewable infrastructure.

