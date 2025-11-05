"We See the Whole You": NPHI Celebrates National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

This November for National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, NPHI honors the nonprofit hospice and healthcare providers who deliver compassionate, person-centered care to patients and families across the nation.



WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI), the national voice for nonprofit hospice and advanced illness care, proudly celebrates National Hospice and Palliative Care Month this November by recognizing the impact of care delivered by nonprofit hospice and healthcare providers across the nation.

This year's national theme, "We See the Whole You," honors the professionals and organizations who care for people as individuals — each with their own stories, values, and hopes — while supporting families through life's most meaningful and challenging moments. The theme underscores NPHI's commitment to care that puts people over profits, ensuring every person is treated with dignity, compassion, and respect.

A Message from NPHI Leadership

"Hospice and palliative care are about more than managing health symptoms," said Tom Koutsoumpas , Founder and CEO of NPHI. "They are about recognizing the person at the center of care. National Hospice and Palliative Care Month is a reminder of our shared responsibility to honor each individual's story while supporting their journey with compassion and respect. That's the promise NPHI and our members uphold every day: to honor each life fully — with dignity, compassion, and respect."

"We're incredibly proud to have established this year's national theme, 'We See the Whole You,'" said Carole Fisher , President of NPHI. "It speaks to the essence of what nonprofit hospice and palliative care stand for — seeing, understanding, and valuing every aspect of a person's life. Exceptional care begins when we take the time to truly know the human being in front of us, not just the patient."

A Month of Action and Awareness

This November, NPHI invites the public to take a moment to learn how hospice and palliative care bring comfort, dignity, and better quality of life to people and families facing serious and life-limiting illness.

To better understand these services and the benefits they offer, visit NPHI's Types of Care page for educational information and guidance on when hospice or palliative care may be right for you or your loved one.

You can also use NPHI's Care Locator tool to find a hospice or palliative care provider near you. Many NPHI member organizations welcome community involvement through volunteer programs, memorial events, or educational and community activities — meaningful ways to connect, give back, and support compassionate care in your own community.

For more information and a handy resource, view NPHI's Hospice and Palliative Care Guide, a simple resource that helps families understand the difference between hospice and palliative care and how to access these services.

Are you a hospice or palliative care professional and interested in joining this year's campaign? Visit our 2025 campaign hub to download resources and get involved throughout the month of November. These resources aren't just for marketing teams. Anybody can get involved!

Media Contact:

Matt Wilkinson

Communications Director, NPHI

[email protected]

SOURCE National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI)