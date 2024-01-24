We Sell Restaurants Franchise Opportunity Earns Spot in 2024 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500®

Leading Business Broker Franchise Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary with Monumental Franchise Growth

Nation's Largest & Only Restaurant Business Broker Franchise Grows Unit Count Nearly 300% Over Past 3 Years

2024 Signals Aggressive Development Year as Demand for its Services Continues to Grow

PALM COAST, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We Sell Restaurants , the nation's leading and only business broker franchise focused on restaurants, closed out 2023 awarding 15 new franchises and opening 10 new locations. The brand has grown almost 300% over the last three years – an impressive feat for a franchise of its size. The franchise's outstanding performance has earned multiple awards and recognition, most notably ranking in Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500® for the first time. As it embarks on its 20th anniversary year, We Sell Restaurants is on track for a historic 2024, prioritizing franchise development, implementation of new technology innovations, and delivering on its vision to Sell More Restaurants Than Anyone Else. PERIOD.

Driving the brand's growth and strong performance has been the increased demand for expertise in this niche market. Restaurants make up more than 28% of all franchise locations, with the total number of independent and franchised restaurant units surpassing 750,000 nationwide. We Sell Restaurants was responsible for more than 20% of all U.S. restaurant sales in the most recent quarter.

"As we look back on 2023, we have seen a growing need for expert restaurant brokers in the industry, which has helped fuel our record-breaking growth and strong sales," said Robin Gagnon, CEO & Co-Founder of We Sell Restaurants. "From exciting development to community giveback efforts to strengthening our corporate support systems and growing franchisee profitability, 2023 has set the foundation for what will surely be a historic 2024 for our growing brand."

2024 marks an exciting year for Gagnon as she's been elected to serve on The International Franchise Association's (IFA) Board of Directors. She will take her position at the 2024 IFA Annual Convention in February as she ends her tenure as the Chair of the Women's Franchise Committee and begins service as Second Vice Chair of the Franchisor Forum. She has an MBA and has attained both the Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) and the CBI (Certified Business Intermediary) designations. Her leadership qualifications speak to the corporate team's commitment to franchising, providing world class support to franchisees.

In 2024, franchisees will gain access to the new and enhanced Broker's Operations and Sales System (BOSS), a state-of-the-art, proprietary software system representing the pinnacle of innovation in restaurant brokerage. Tailored to optimize every facet of the broker, buyer, and seller journey, BOSS revolutionizes the way business brokerage operates – from marketing strategies to lead delivery and engagement. Rollout will occur in first quarter and 100% of the training on the platform has been produced using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"It is critically important we are at the cutting edge of new technology tools and resources to set our franchisees up for success," said Eric Gagnon, President & Co-Founder of We Sell Restaurants. "Nearly 70% of franchisees join our team with previous experience as restaurant franchise owners who were looking for an alternative franchise option with scaled down operations and a more flexible lifestyle. Coming from this background, they know and understand just how powerful it is to have efficient technology to streamline operations and outperform competitors."

According to We Sell Restaurants 2023 FDD Item 19, franchisees earned $350,912 in Gross Commission Income, and more than 35% of all franchisees brokered more than one-million-dollars in sales.*

Other notable accomplishments for We Sell Restaurants include earning awards with Franchise Business Review for Top 50 Franchises, Top Franchises Culture, Most Innovative Franchises, and Top Low-Cost Franchises in 2023. Additionally, We Sell Restaurants was included in the prestigious 2023 Inc 5000 ranking for the second year, moving up 1,100 positions and placing at No. 3,487. We Sell Restaurants was also selected for numerous Franchise Update Media STAR Awards, including 1st place for Best Online Sales Follow up, 2nd place Overall Performance, and 2nd place Telephone Mystery Shop.

With deep financial, branding and marketing experience in restaurants, and small and big business, We Sell Restaurants took the fragmented brokerage market and built a specialized practice for selling only restaurants with a systemic approach never before seen in the industry. Today, We Sell Restaurants is a vibrant and innovative company that operates in 45 states nationwide, with intention to continue growing its domestic franchise footprint and welcome new franchisees to the system.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.wesellrestaurants.com/franchise.

About We Sell Restaurants

We Sell Restaurants is the nation's largest business broker franchise focused exclusively on the sale of restaurants, with 20 years of experience in helping buy, sell and lease hospitality locations. We Sell Restaurants and its franchisees have sold thousands of restaurants across the country and maintain a listing inventory of nearly $300 million online at their powerhouse restaurant for sale marketplace , including independent and restaurant franchises for sale. We Sell Restaurants is offering franchise opportunities for their brand in select market areas. For more information, visit www.wesellrestaurants.com .

*This information appears in Item 19 of our current FDD – please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

