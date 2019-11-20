We Should Reduce Legal Immigration By One-Half: CAPS Launches National TV Ad Campaign Asking, "Who Said That?"

VENTURA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) launched a national TV ad campaign asking "Who Said That?" in regards to a recent national poll which found that 63 percent of voters want to reduce legal immigration by at least half.

The "Who Said That?" animated TV ad parodies a game show and asks Democratic presidential candidates who exactly wants to reduce legal immigration by at least one-half? Their fictitious responses, "Trump," "Satan," and a hilarious third response show just how out of touch some political figures in America are with voters on immigration.

The six-figure buy will place the ad on the pre-debate coverage on MSNBC, morning-after cable news programs, and digital platforms. Different episodes of "Who Said That?," illustrating the irrationality of current immigration policy, will run in the future.

Californians for Population Stabilization Executive Director Ric Oberlink said:

"We wanted to use parody to demonstrate just how out of touch with voters many politicians are today on immigration issues. None of the Democratic presidential candidates are running on a platform to cut legal immigration levels, despite that fact that a Harvard-Harris poll found that 81 percent of voters want to cut legal immigration levels. You would be hard-pressed to find any other political issue that receives such widespread support from the American people."

"Sadly, politicians on both sides of the political aisle pander to big business for cheap labor interests. Meanwhile, adjusting for inflation, household incomes have remained virtually flat for the past 20 years. It's time for commonsense immigration policies that raise wages for working class Americans."

