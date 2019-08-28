We Silver Jewels Adopted Responsible Sourcing Policy to Maintain Transparency in Supply Chain

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We Silver Jewels, a wholesale silver jewelry company headquartered in Houston, recently adopted a responsible sourcing policy to maintain transparency in their supply chain. The company, which cares about environment, human rights, and employee satisfaction, recently adopted the new policy to assure their clients worldwide about the best practices for procurement. The owners of the online jewelry store said that they are committed to safeguarding human rights, while raising environmental consciousness and encouraging social responsibility. They maintained that responsible sourcing is integral to their company's culture.

"Our priority is to make our clients happy. However, at the same time, we are committed not to overburdening our employees. We also care for the environment and do not source conflict materials for production of wholesale beads and other types of jewelry. We cannot compromise our ethical stance and our core values for anything. We have adopted the new responsible sourcing and procurement policy keeping in mind the core values that form the rudiments of our business," said Tim Green, the quality inspection department head of We Silver Jewels.

While explaining the policy, Tim Green said, "We do not source or buy materials from regions where human rights are violated. For example, we do not buy minerals for our wholesale jewelry supplies production from regions where an armed conflict is ongoing and human rights are violated every day. These unethical practices have been beautifully portrayed in the Leo DiCaprio-starrer movie 'Black Diamond'. We refrain from buying minerals from areas where armed rebels exploit the rightful citizens of the land for their own vested interest and we also have a very strict quality control measures in place so that pure silver can be processed into high-quality 925 silver.

The jewelry wholesale store, which has its factory in Thailand, offers only scratch-free silvery jewelry products to its clients worldwide. Tim Green claimed that their stringent quality control policy is the pillar of their success.

Tim Green said, "Our silver jewelry products have natural elegance. This is because our products are completely free of leads, nickels and other unsafe minerals. We believe the new responsible sourcing policy will help us rule the roost in this particular market segment."

