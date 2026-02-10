"We The Future": BBYO International Convention 2026 Brings 3,400 Jewish Teens to Philadelphia to Lead a New Era of Democracy and Global Jewish Life

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, nearly 3,400 Jewish teen leaders from 52 countries—along with 900+ adult guests, speakers, educators, activists, and global partners—will gather for BBYO International Convention (IC), in Philadelphia, February 13–16. IC represents the largest annual gathering of Jewish teen leaders in the world and a defining moment for the next generation of voices committed to democracy, pluralism, and global belonging.

This year's convention theme, "We The Future," echoes Philadelphia's legacy as the birthplace of American democracy 250 years ago and affirms BBYO's mission to empower young people to lead with courage and purpose. Throughout the four-day experience, teens will move beyond conversation to action, learning how to listen across differences, lead with courage, and participate meaningfully in civic life. They will also gather to celebrate Shabbat, participate in community service projects, and explore issues shaping the future, including antisemitism, Israel's future in the Middle East, climate change, media literacy, and the ethical implications of AI.

IC 2026 will open with an inspiring plenary address from Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, affirming the importance of youth leadership, civic engagement, and Jewish pride at a pivotal moment. Throughout the weekend, IC will feature an exceptional lineup of trailblazers, activists, and influencers including: Danny and Zach Guarino, The Bread Basket Hosts; Zach King, Filmmaker and Content Creator; Melissa Lantsman, Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada; Yoel Levy, The Jewish Fitness Coach; Jordan Mailata, Captain and Offensive Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles; Michael Solomonov, James Beard Award-Winning Chef; Jackie Tohn, Actress, Writer, and Comic; Omer Wenkert, Former Israeli Hostage; Rebel Wilson, Actress, Comedian and Producer; and a special video address from Isaac Herzog, President of The State of Israel, among others.

"'We The Future' is a call to action for young leaders everywhere," said Matt Grossman, CEO of BBYO. "At a moment of global uncertainty when democracy is being tested around the world, Jewish teens are stepping forward with the leadership skills to defend democratic values, strengthen Jewish unity, and shape a stronger and more connected future."

In addition to thousands of teen attendees from North America, IC 2026 will bring together 480 delegates from BBYO's chapters throughout Europe, Asia, the Former Soviet Union, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. For the first time, teens representing new chapters in Peru, Hong Kong, and South Korea will join the IC experience, further broadening BBYO's global reach. As part of their experience, these teens participated in Global Ambassadors Week (GAW), a cultural exchange and leadership experience preceding IC where participants explore peer-leadership and community-building skills through a variety of modalities, including the arts, technology, politics, sports, and more. Home hosted by Philadelphia and Cherry Hill-area families, delegates were immersed in local Jewish life while sharing their own unique traditions with their peers. Highlights of their time included an interactive global showcase, an NBA game, and an IC Global Launch Party and Havdalah, setting the stage for a memorable experience this week at IC.

"From bold programs to honest conversation, this year's convention reflects how our peers are shaping the future of our Movement and the world around us," shared Asher Klein and Kayla Hertzberg, BBYO's International S'ganim (teen Vice Presidents of Programming). "IC will capture their energy, their creativity, and their drive to lead—this is where Jewish teen leadership really comes alive."

In addition to the teen experience, IC will serve as a gathering place for the Jewish community's most influential philanthropists, leaders, and educators to collaborate on pressing issues affecting young people and youth-serving organizations. With teens at the center, The Jewish Future, Unfiltered will feature a bold series of conversations around democracy, the future of Jewish institutions, and the impact of AI on humanity. More than 100 alumni are also expected to attend IC 2026, reconnecting with friends across generations and sharing reflections with teens in the Movement today on how BBYO has shaped their leadership in adulthood.

Speakers at this year's IC Adult Experience will include Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, Palestinian American humanitarian activist; Rabbi Angela Buchdahl, Central Synagogue; Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove, Park Avenue Synagogue; Harry Enten, Chief Data Analyst, CNN; Bianna Golodryga, Anchor, CNN International; Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO, Anti-Defamation League; Rabbi Rachel Jacoby Rosenfield, CEO, Shalom Hartman Institute of North America; Gadeer Kamal Mreeh, Israeli Druze politician and journalist; and Dan Senor, Writer and Host of Call Me Back Podcast, alongside BBYO teen leaders who are driving change in their communities.

Unique highlights of the convention this year include:

Leadership Labs and Service Experiences: Teens will have access to 51 learning and service experiences include partnering with local schoolchildren on service projects, exploring strategies that influence brand innovation, engaging in conversations about Jewish identity, experimenting with comedy and improv, and competing in 15 sports tournaments at venues across the region.

AZAA/BBGG Sports Tournament: This high-energy tournament brings teens together for competitive matchups and clinics led by professional and collegiate athletes, culminating in an all-star round with a chance to face the pros.

Jewish Learning Lab: Teens will step into an enriched Jewish learning space to explore the deep and enduring connection between Judaism and democracy. Rooted in Jewish values such as shared responsibility, debate, justice, and human dignity, participants can learn, play, and engage with ideas that address building a just and participatory society.

IC Film Festival: BBYO is inviting Jewish teens to showcase their creativity and passion for Jewish life through short films centered on Jewish pride, confidence, and joy at its annual IC Film Festival. Finalists will have their films screened at IC, with top entries competing for prestigious awards.

Podcast Studio: Sponsored by Table Talk with @bbyoinsider, an ever-growing Podcast Studio will give teens access to exclusive interviews with VIP guests and opportunities to take advantage of open mic time to record their own podcasts onsite.

Press Corps: Over 200+ teens strong, IC Press Corps members will capture stories from across Convention through social media takeovers, blog posts, livestream broadcasts, VIP interviews, podcasts, video production, photography, and on-the-ground storytelling.

Philadelphia Sightseeing Tours: Teens will explore the area's rich mix of entertainment, cultural, and historical attractions including food tours, local universities, museums, animal sanctuaries, and outdoor adventure sites.

Exclusive Musical Performances: Delegates will have access to private concerts by top artists, including Quavo, Natasha Bedingfield, and Loud Luxury.

Delegates will have access to private concerts by top artists, including , , and . Stand UP Cause: This year, BBYO is partnering with Cradles to Crayons to support disadvantaged children ages 0–12 with the essentials they need to thrive. Teens are encouraged to bring new or gently used hats, gloves, socks, or scarves to IC for collection.

BBYO will also livestream select sessions on social media via BBYO's Facebook page, Instagram, and YouTube channel. Schedules for streaming throughout the weekend are on BBYO's International Convention event page.

By the Numbers: BBYO International Convention (IC) 2026

Teen Participants: Nearly 3,400 teens with representation from: 511 North American and global chapters 76 regions/communities 49 North American states, districts, and provinces 52 countries, including the United States and Canada

Nearly 3,400 teens with representation from: Adult Participants: 900+ adults, including: Celebrity guests, speakers, activists, and music performers Philanthropists, clergy, alumni, business, and thought leaders Program educators and Jewish enrichment consultants Brand, community, and program partners and sponsors Professional BBYO staff Local volunteers, advisors, and parents

900+ adults, including: Partners: Brand, program, and community partners, including: Aardvark Israel, Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi), Authentic Israel, Birthright Israel, Chabad on Campus International/CTeen, CTeen, Diller Teen Awards, Franklin & Marshall College, Gesher Campus Care, Gift of Life, Hebrew Union College, Hillel International, J Street U, Jewish National Fund USA (JNF) / Alexander Muss High School in Israel (AMHSI / HSI), Jewish Student Union (JSU), Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS), Jewish Youth Promise, Keshet, MASA Israel Journey, Ono International, Prizmah, Repair the World, RootOne, Sigma Delta Tau (SDT), StandWithUs, TalkIsrael, The Jewish Agency for Israel, URJ, Younited School, Zeta Beta Tau (ZBT).

ABOUT BBYO

BBYO is the leading pluralistic Jewish teen movement aspiring to involve more Jewish teens in meaningful Jewish experiences. For more than 100 years, BBYO's purpose has been to unleash the power of youth. BBYO's leadership programs, the Aleph Zadik Aleph (AZA, high school fraternity) and the B'nai B'rith Girls (BBG, high school sorority), provide exceptional leadership programs and identity enrichment experiences, shaping the confidence and character of hundreds of thousands of alumni who are prominent figures in business, politics, academia, the arts, and Jewish communal life. Together, AZA and BBG form a global Jewish teen movement in over 60 countries. With year-round activities in hundreds of local communities, many summer leadership programs, and inspiring worldwide travel experiences, BBYO's programs enable teens to explore all facets of leadership, service, civic engagement, Israeli education, and Jewish values.

Please note that BBYO should not be referred to as the B'nai B'rith Youth Organization but rather as "BBYO."



For more information on BBYO, please visit bbyo.org and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

