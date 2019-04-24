We The People and Dr.Jart+ to Support Creators and Young Entrepreneurs in New York City

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We The People (WTP), the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and community, today announced that its upcoming "For Creators By Creators" (FCBC) event in New York City will be sponsored by Dr.Jart+ , a skincare company that is powered by science and inspired by art. The FCBC event will take place on April 25, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Civic Hall, 118 W 22nd Street, New York, NY. Tickets are available and can be purchased here . WTP and Dr.Jart+ share a vision for supporting young entrepreneurs, so in celebration of the FCBC NYC event, the two companies will make a donation to the KIPP NYC College Prep High School to empower young creators.

"Connecting with and informing entrepreneurs is part of We The People's DNA, so we are excited to team up with Dr.Jart+ to present our 'For Creators, By Creators' event in New York City," said Jay Kang, CEO of WTP. "As part of our commitment to entrepreneurs, WTP has focused globally on supporting young innovators through our FCBC Jr. initiative. We're also proud to partner with Dr.Jart+ to make a donation to the KIPP NYC College Prep High School to further our mission to foster innovation among young people."

WTP is hosting "For Creators, By Creators" events across the U.S. as a way to reach out to entrepreneurs, educate them, and offer insight on best practices. WTP stores only feature products from creators who used crowdfunding to build their products and their businesses. Using their online platform and brick-and-mortar space, WTP has designed a proven model to create revenue opportunities for these crowdfunded entrepreneurs and their products. To date, WTP has brought more than 200 brands and more than a thousand products to the public, and the FCBC events are designed to welcome more entrepreneurs into the fold. Dr.Jart+'s support for FCBC NYC will help foster connections with innovators across New York and bring new ideas to life.

"Art is infused in everything we do at Dr.Jart+ which has been a driving factor in our success," said Richard You, Managing Director at Dr.Jart+. "We are always seeking new ways to push the industry standard while continuing to drive and deepen customer excitement, loyalty and trial. Because our brand was created by bringing smart, talented people together, we love to help entrepreneurs both young and old foster that same spirit, so we are proud to partner with We The People to bring 'For Creators, By Creators' to New York and to support the KIPP NYC College Prep High School."

Dr.Jart+ is a global skincare company available in 36 countries around the world. Launched online in 2005, Dr.Jart+ was founded by a dermatologist and architect. The fusion of dermatological science and art has developed into what the brand represents today through its quality formulas and innovative packaging. They are dedicated to supporting creators and connecting talented people to collaborate on ideas.

For more information about WTP or about "For Creators, By Creators", visit wtpstoreusa.com .

ABOUT DR.JART

Dr.Jart is the fusion of skin, science and art. Founded by a dermatologist and an architect, both passionate about and inspired by art, Dr.Jart is the unexpected skincare brand- disruptors & skincare innovators. Dr.Jart paves their own way to innovate formulas that deliver effective treatments and visible results. More information about Dr.Jart+ is available at https://us.drjart.com/ .

ABOUT WE THE PEOPLE

Established in 2016, We The People (WTP) is the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and community. Founded for creators by creators, Ryan Sim, Joel Liew, Nison Chan, and CEO Jay Kang, WTP has gone from 14 brands to more than 200 brands with multiple product lines, featured in six stores in Singapore, Malaysia and St. Louis, MO. In the U.S., consumers can purchase top crowdfunded products through wtpstoreusa.com .

Providing education, e-commerce, and brick-and-mortar retail space for crowdfunded entrepreneurs, WTP is quickly becoming the hub of innovation in Asia and around the world. With its goal to bring together the global creator community, WTP currently has plans for expanding internationally to the United States, China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Contact:

Joshua Milne

617-501-1620

213327@email4pr.com

SOURCE We The People