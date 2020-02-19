We The People Announces The First US Livefunding™ Campaign at its New Silicon Valley Retail Store

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, We The People (WTP), the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and startup accelerator platform, announces the Silicon Valley grand opening of its retail store at the Westfield Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara on March 5th. The store will showcase launched and prototype products from crowdfunding campaigns across the world.

The Silicon Valley store will host the first Livefunding Kickstarter campaign in the US, showcasing the FINEDAY Projector. Livefunding fills a gap between online and offline by providing creators with public spaces to showcase their product prototypes during the funding phase and elevates the crowdfunding process by introducing a tangible "touch-and-feel" aspect. Fans of the retro projector can back the Kickstarter campaign starting on March 17th. Backers who support FINEDAY in WTP stores will receive an exclusive perk.

"We The People is the first global product accelerator to provide 360 degree online and offline support for crowdfunding creators to launch and expand globally," says Jay Kang, CEO of We The People. "With the growth in popularity of crowdfunding, it is hard for consumers to see which products are ready for the market and more interesting for them to invest in. WTP stores put crowdfunding projects directly in the backers' hands."

"Penetrating the US market can be challenging for a creator with limited resources," says Saint Lee, CEO of FINEDAY. "Utilizing We The People's unique blend of online and offline presences, we will be able to reach our target customers and communities. Nothing beats a real-life discovery and interaction, especially through Livefunding. This will not only create more trust in our brand but also bolster our own crowdfunding efforts. There's a big ripple effect. Potential backers will get to see, touch, and understand our latest invention."

We The People Store will showcase FINEDAY's latest projector across multiple online and offline events including FCBC Go Global , a virtual crowdfunding expo on February 29th, and Livefunding at the new We The People Livefunding Store opening at the Westfield Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara on March 5th.

To gain early access and additional perks to FINEDAY's upcoming project both online and offline, sign up here .

For more information on the grand opening of WTP's Livefunding Retail store on March 5th contact our media team at Ronjini@thesilvertelegram.com .

ABOUT WE THE PEOPLE

Established in 2016, We The People (WTP) is the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain startup accelerator platform. Founded for creators by creators, Ryan Sim, Joel Liew, Nison Chan, and CEO Jay Kang, WTP has gone from 14 brands to more than 300 brands with multiple product lines, featured in stores in Singapore, Malaysia and St. Louis, MO. Consumers can purchase top crowdfunded products through wtpstore.co .

Providing education, e-commerce, and brick-and-mortar retail space for crowdfunded entrepreneurs, WTP is quickly becoming the hub of innovation in Asia and around the world. With its goal to bring together the global creator community, WTP is expanding internationally to the United States, Australia, Spain, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

WTP partnered with BDMT (Business Development & Marketing Transformation) Global, an international division of TribalVision Worldwide. Headquartered in Boston, the firm is widely recognized for helping growing companies from beginning to end in strategy & implementation of go-to-market processes, global marketing outreach, digital transformation, and new market entry. For more details, visit https://bdmtglobal.com , https://tribalVision.com

Contact:

Ronjini Joshua

949-295-9779

234521@email4pr.com

SOURCE We The People