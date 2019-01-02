We The People Establishes Worldwide Expertise Helping Creators Bring Inventions to Market

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We The People (WTP), the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and community, celebrated a successful 2018, which saw growing sales for the online and retail store, as well as amazing success supporting creators in bringing their ideas to market. Sales at both WTP's online and brick-and-mortar stores increased more than 800 percent since the company's launch in 2016. With retail stores in Singapore and Malaysia, a pop-up store in St. Louis, as well as an online store reaching a worldwide audience, WTP is able to connect creators with consumers who are passionate about supporting crowdfunded products.

"We are excited to help creators bring their products to a wider audience, whether that's through the WTP web site, our stores in Singapore and Malaysia, our pop-up store or our forthcoming store in St. Louis," said Jay Kang, Founder, WTP. "Brands such as Flipstik and Rocketbook have amazing products, but they needed support to either engage customers in the U.S. or to have B2B sales support when building their brand in Asia. We are able to bring our expertise in expanding distribution of crowdfunded products in the U.S. or internationally to help increase creators' sales."

WTP has been reaching out to creators looking to sell their crowdfunded products and supplying them with more than just a storefront. WTP can help creators find the right manufacturer, figure out how to best choose a fulfilment partner, protect intellectual property, and avoid common pitfalls that inventors of crowdfunded products often face.

The creator of Flipstik partnered with WTP in 2018 and has gone on to be one of the St. Louis pop-up store's top selling products selling 1,000 products to date.

"Our relationship with We The People is one of our most valued business relationships," said Akeem Shannon, founder, Flipstik. "Their wealth of knowledge in navigating the retail operations and providing access to multiple PR opportunities has really allowed Flipstik to flourish in its first months on the market."

Rocketbook has seen exciting growth in sales of its products in Asia thanks to its collaboration with WTP, selling nearly 500 units in the Singapore store alone during the holiday season.

"We have been impressed with the support that We The People has provided us as we grow our brand across Asia," said Ivan McGowan Director of International Sales at Rocketbook. "Aside from giving us a storefront to sell our products, they've also advised us on everything from packing, distribution, and marketing to help us reach as many consumers as possible."

With 900 products and 150 brands available in stores and online, WTP has become the leader in bringing innovative, crowdfunded products to consumers and has established itself as an essential asset for creators looking to reach a U.S. or worldwide market.

ABOUT WE THE PEOPLE

Established in 2016, We The People (WTP) is the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and community. Since its inception, WTP has gone from 14 brands to more than 160 brands with multiple product lines. WTP has five brick-and-mortar stores in Singapore, a store in Malaysia, an online store available worldwide at wtpstore.co, and is expanding its reach with new stores in 2018-2019. Its first U.S.-based pop-up store opened in St. Louis, MO in November 2018. With the goal of bringing together the global creator community, WTP continues to expand internationally in the United States, Australia, Korea, Spain, China, and Indonesia.

Founded for creators by creators Ryan Sim, Joel Liew, Nison Chan, and CEO Jay Kang, the company achieved an 800 percent growth in revenue by the end of 2017. Providing education, e-commerce, and brick-and-mortar retail space for entrepreneurs, WTP is quickly becoming the hub of innovation in Asia and around the world.

