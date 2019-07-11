We The People Holsters Announces Betsy Ross Flag Kydex Holster

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom holster company, We The People announced immediate availability of Product making it possible for gun owners nationwide to make a statement about Nike's recent canceling of their July 4th-themed shoe after former NFL player Colin Kaepernick deemed the design "offensive" for its depiction of the early American flag.

"The Betsy Ross flag symbolized thirteen colonies that were willing to die for their commitment to liberty," said David Strager, owner of We The People Holsters. "No nation is perfect, but we continue to work toward that standard while also appreciating the sacrifices that have been made throughout our history."

The holsters are all hand-made in the USA, with highly sought-after features like adjustable cant and ride for maximum comfort and function as well as heightened holster security.

Positive Customer Impact

The company has seen excellent feedback from its customers after the release. Many gun owners are fiercely proud of their heritage and rights as Americans; being able to display that in an immediately recognizable format is something that resonates with We The People's customer base.

"Gun owners can now wear their firearm in a holster that is very clear about a respect for America's history and what it cost the nation's founders to create this great country," Strager said.

Availability

The Betsy Ross Flag Tribute Holster is available at We The People's website, and is part of a collection of Independence Day-themed holsters and stainless steel tumblers. The collection is part of We The People's commitment to honor the Second Amendment by creating beautiful and functional holsters that make a statement.

Founded in 2018, We the People is a solid provider of custom patriotic Kydex holsters for a variety of firearms and their owners.

For more information on The Betsy Ross Flag Tribute Holster or the Betsy Ross Flag Tribute Collection, visit WethePeopleHolsters.com.

