We The People Launches First Virtual Expo and Silicon Valley Retail Store to Accelerate Expansion Opportunities for Crowdfunding Creators Worldwide

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We The People (WTP), the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and a Global Crowdfunding Product Accelerator, announces the first virtual crowdfunding tradeshow event in the world, FCBC Go Global. The event is set for February 29th, 2020 from 4:00 pm PST - 9:30 pm PST. In an effort to expand opportunities to feature and sell top crowdfunded projects globally, WTP will open their second retail store in the US in Santa Clara a week after the event on March 5.

FCBC Go Global FCBC Logo

"Creators are in need of business support along with a way to link up around the world" says Jay Kang, CEO of WTP. "We are excited to provide 360 degree opportunities and support for creators to connect globally by offering a virtual expo event and retail stores that are located in prime locations famously known for accelerating entrepreneurship and crowdfunding. This unique event in conjunction with the store opening in Silicon Valley secures a great foundation for those with a lack of resources and growth opportunities." Creators can apply for virtual booths for FCBC Go Global to sell their products online during and for 30 days after the live event. Anyone who has launched their product via crowdfunding is eligible for a virtual booth. Apply to exhibit here.

"I started as a digital camera accessory distributor in Singapore and grew globally thanks, in part, to some of the most successfully crowdfunded campaigns," said Daniel Chin, the CEO & Founder of HYPER by Sanho Corporation." He figured out a formula to consistently present his loyal customers around the world with the best and most unique quality products. "I will be happy to share what worked for me," Chin adds. HYPER by Sanho Corporation is a premium mobile accessory innovator with global brand recognition.

The event speakers and sessions will be live streamed via vFairs. Attendees can register for the event now through Eventbrite.

FCBC, For Creators By Creators was founded in 2019 by WTP and Business Development & Marketing Transformation (BDMT) Global, an international division of TribalVision Worldwide (an Inc.5000 company) headquartered in Boston.

ABOUT WE THE PEOPLE

Established in 2016, We The People (WTP) is the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain startup accelerator platform. Founded for creators by creators, WTP has gone from 14 brands to more than 200 brands with multiple product lines, featured in stores in Singapore, Malaysia and St. Louis, MO. Consumers can purchase top crowdfunded products through wtpstore.co. Providing education, e-commerce, and brick-and-mortar retail space for crowdfunded entrepreneurs, WTP is quickly becoming the hub of innovation in Asia and around the world. With its goal to bring together the global creator community, WTP is expanding internationally to the United States, Australia, Spain, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

ABOUT BDMT GLOBAL & TRIBALVISION WORLDWIDE

Business Development & Marketing Transformation (BDMT) Global, an international division of TribalVision Worldwide (an Inc.5000 company), is an outsourced growth & marketing execution team offering strategic go-to-market, business development, and marketing services for Asia-based companies trying to break into the U.S. Market. Headquartered in Boston, the firm is widely recognized for training, coaching, and helping growing companies from beginning to end in strategy & implementation of go-to-market processes, global marketing outreach, digital transformation, and new market entry.

Media contact:

Ronjini Joshua

234271@email4pr.com

949-295-9779

SOURCE We The People

Related Links

https://wtpstore.co

