We The People Launches Livefunding to Help Creators Crowdfund New Products

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We The People (WTP), the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and community, today announced that it is now offering Livefunding to innovators who want to bring their ideas to life. Livefunding is a combination of crowdfunding and a pre-order campaign. WTP is building a bridge between the store-based experience, the convenience of e-commerce, and the novelty of online crowdfunding, making crowdfunding a more popular way to purchase for shoppers. For a modest fee, WTP's Livefunding greatly improves the chances of success for a crowdfunding campaign.

Media can hear more about Livefunding and its future growth at WTP's upcoming "For Creators By Creators" (FCBC) event that will be held in New York City on April 25, 2019. FCBC New York is taking place from 3:00-9:00 PM at Civic Hall, 118 W 22nd Street. Tickets to FCBC New York are still available and can be purchased here .

WTP is seeking creators who would like to participate in Livefunding campaigns at upcoming FCBC events. For more information or to apply for Livefunding, visit - http://bit.ly/2VYYlMT.

Financing new product development via crowdfunding has exploded in the last few years. The audience that participates in this is limited, though, to those that feel comfortable taking risks on a proposed product that has not yet been manufactured. Livefunding helps creators the most when they are having a "mid-campaign slump." This is the period when creators often see the least amount of traffic to their campaigns. Livefunding also extends the outreach to potential crowdfunders by giving creators designated retail space in a brick-and-mortar store or live event to showcase a prototype, so that interested investors can experience the product in real life before investing and/or preordering. This interaction offers consumers that ability to "touch and feel" a product vs. only viewing it online. Livefunding offers investors the opportunity to meet the person behind the product so they can develop meaningful relationships and connections with the local community.

"In this transition economy, online commerce seems to be taking over, but brick-and-mortar retail is not dead: It's just evolving," said Jay Kang, CEO of WTP. "Retail stores provide consumers with a place to interact with and experience products. WTP is now offering Livefunding to help creators draw in investors and future customers by allowing them to display their prototypes and seek funding support in a live setting. We're excited to work with multiple creators to support them with their Livefunding campaigns at future FCBC events."

Creators display new product prototypes at WTP retail stores around the world and at FCBC events to give consumers the opportunity to preview, experience and support these innovative ideas. Consumers get the chance to experience the product and ask questions, and then can help fund its creation, as well as put in an order to purchase the product when available. Some Livefunding success stories include Quiver Bag, Gena Adjustable Heels, and Kaizen Wallet. Quiver Bag raised more than $10,000 while Kaizen Wallet secured an additional $15,000 using Livefunding.

WTP will offer Livefunding opportunities at its stores, as well as upcoming "For Creators By Creators" (FCBC) events across the U.S. Over the last six months, it has hosted "For Creators, By Creators" (FCBC) events in St. Louis, Las Vegas, Boston, and now New York. Future locations for events will include Texas, California, and North Carolina. FCBC brings together entrepreneurs to network, learn, showcase, and access resources to build global companies.

For more information about WTP or about Livefunding, visit wtpstoreusa.com .

ABOUT WE THE PEOPLE

Established in 2016, We The People (WTP) is the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and community. Founded for creators by creators, Ryan Sim, Joel Liew, Nison Chan, and CEO Jay Kang, WTP has gone from 14 brands to more than 200 brands with multiple product lines, featured in six stores in Singapore, Malaysia and St. Louis, MO. In the U.S., consumers can purchase top crowdfunded products through wtpstoreusa.com .

Providing education, e-commerce, and brick-and-mortar retail space for crowdfunded entrepreneurs, WTP is quickly becoming the hub of innovation in Asia and around the world. With its goal to bring together the global creator community, WTP currently has plans for expanding internationally to the United States, China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

